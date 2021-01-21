St. Helens Police are updating a case in which an unidentified subject was found deceased in McNulty Creek in September 2019.
Read the original Chronicle coverage of that story here.
A body was discovered on Tuesday afternoon in a Firlok Park creek behind the Columbia Veteri…
New developments
St. Helens investigators have identified a potential subject who was reported missing around the same period of time that the deceased subject was found.
Investigators have obtained DNA standards from several family members across the United States and are currently in the process of submitting the DNA standards for analysis. Out of respect for the family, the identity of the subject in question is being withheld until their identity can be confirmed through DNA analysis.
St. Helens Police investigators said they do not consider the incident a suspicious death at this time and they said they are working diligently to identify the subject and provide closure for the family.
"DNA evidence processing is not a rapid procedure that most people are led to believe from watching television shows," St. Helens Police investigators stated in a release. "The state crime lab prioritizes the processing of evidence based on the urgency and seriousness of a case."
Investigation challenges
St. Helens Police added that during normal circumstances, the state crime lab has a large amount of evidence waiting to be processed and prioritize active crimes such as murder, attempted murder, or the sexual assault of a minor over a case such as the local body found case. The investigators said COVID-19 restrictions have delayed evidence processing even further.
"We have researched using private labs to process the evidence and provide a more rapid positive identification," the St. Helens Police investigators said. "We just learned that one lab is no longer processing DNA evidence. We are currently vetting a second lab for the DNA analysis, and understandably, want to make certain we select a reputable, accredited company."
