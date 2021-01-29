St. Helens is working with Mackenzie Architecture to create a template of what a new public safety facility to house the police department may look like and, according to the city’s new webpage for the proposed facility, St. Helens expects a cost of between $15 to $19 million for the facility.
The cost of the facility would likely be paid through residents’ utility bills, with a monthly fee possibly ranging from $6-11. The ad hoc advisory committee tasked with presenting recommendations to the city council about the facility, suggested the city increase support to the Community Action Team— an organization that provides utility bill assistance, among other assistance.
The proposed new facility is 10-times larger than the current police station, at 22,000 square feet. It is intended to plan for future growth and provide space for city council meetings, courts and community rooms.
The St. Helens City Council will make a formal decision on how to proceed at the April 7 council meeting. Until then, there will be a public engagement period for residents to give feedback on the proposals.
To learn more about the proposed new facility and submit questions or comments to city staff, visit the project website.
