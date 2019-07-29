Investigators will be on the scene today searching for the cause of a large fire at a St. Helens recycling plant.
A massive column of thick black smoke from the fire at the ORPET plant in the 58000 block of Old Portland Road could be seen throughout St. Helens. late Sunday afternoon, July 28.
According to Columbia River Fire & Rescue, the fire was mostly contained to large stacks of plastic squares for recycling consisting of plastic, such as soda and water bottles.
Some fire spread to the surrounding vegetation but was quickly contained by fire crews. No buildings were damaged.
Firefighters from Columbia River Fire & Rescue, Scappoose Fire District and the Oregon Department of Forestry worked quickly to contain the fire. St. Helens Police also assisted with traffic control closing Old Portland Road to keep the public away from the noxious black smoke.
No one was injured and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Crews remained on scene for several hours putting water on the smoldering pile. Firefighters from Portland Fire & Rescue were also requested but ultimately cancelled.
In all, 20 career and volunteer firefighters responded to the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.