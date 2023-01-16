City officials in St. Helens are reevaluating plans for a new public safety facility to house the St. Helens Police Department.
Initially proposed in 2021, the 22,000-square-foot facility was estimated to cost $22 million using the original design. The City hopes to lower that cost to approximately $12.6 million.
"The City is currently working with our architectural consultant on a redesign of the building to reduce the project costs," St. Helens Communication Officer Crystal King said. "Due to numerous factors, including rising inflation, construction supply shortages, and increased cost of construction goods, the cost of the project has risen dramatically since it was first calculated."
Portland-based architecture and interior design firm Mackenzie is working with the city on the project. In their initial plan, city officials wanted to include "flex space" that the community could use as a municipal court, city council chamber, and community room. With new cost considerations, the redesign will not include that “flex space” space to reduce the project's square footage.
Funding the Project
When the project was proposed in 2021, the City was planning on taking out a loan for more than $20 million that they would pay back over 20 or 30 years. The project will be funded by "bonds, fees, and other City revenues."
"The bonds act as a loan that the City has to pay back, which will be done through fees and other City revenues,” King said. “The bond funds total $12.6 million. After the project is redesigned, the City hopes to bring the cost of construction as close to $12.6 million as possible.”
The city council will consider increasing the public safety fee on utility bills to generate funding, according to King.
"The fee is estimated to be between $6 to $9,” she said. “The Council will attempt to keep the fee as low as possible by using other City funds such as tax revenues and Industrial Business Park revenues.”
In 2021, city officials estimated the utility fee to be an added $2 to $4.25 per bill. Once the redesign is complete, city officials will reassess the necessary expenses when the cost is finalized.
Aging police station
The project seeks to address the issue of the outdated police station that currently houses the St. Helens Police Department, at 150 S 13th Street. The 2,200-square-foot building was constructed in 1971. The new facility will allow for the continued expansion of the St. Helens police force as population and call volume increases.
In 2021, the City authorized 19 sworn officers. For 2022, St. Helens is authorizing an increase of three officers for 22 sworn officers. The budget for new personnel has expanded over the last several years to meet public needs.
Construction in the Future
In March 2022, the City hoped construction could begin in 2024 and be completed in about 14 months. Just when the new facility will be built is sell pending due to the rising costs.
"We do not have an estimated groundbreaking date at this point,” she said. “We will have a better idea once the building redesign is complete, has been approved by Council, and moves into the permitting phase.”
