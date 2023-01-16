Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

City officials in St. Helens are reevaluating plans for a new public safety facility to house the St. Helens Police Department.

Now and the Future

The photo on the left shows the aging St. Helens Police station. The photo on the right is the original conceptual drawing of what the new public safety facility might look like.

Initially proposed in 2021, the 22,000-square-foot facility was estimated to cost $22 million using the original design. The City hopes to lower that cost to approximately $12.6 million.

"The City is currently working with our architectural consultant on a redesign of the building to reduce the project costs," St. Helens Communication Officer Crystal King said. "Due to numerous factors, including rising inflation, construction supply shortages, and increased cost of construction goods, the cost of the project has risen dramatically since it was first calculated."

