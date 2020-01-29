The search for missing Kenneth Landreth continues today. The missing St. Helens man was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 25.
Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley said the search so far has not turned any new information.
"But we will continue searching the area from Fullerton Road / Viewcrest area to Scappoose Vernonia Highway to Cater," Pixley said. "Please stay out of those areas and allow our searchers to do what they are trained for."
Pixley said 53 volunteer searchers in addition to paid staff from nine different agencies across the state including Columbia County Sheriff's Office, SHPD, OSP, Washington County Sheriff's Office, Scappoose Fire, Oregon State Fire Marshall's Office, NW Timber Patrol, Mountain Wave SAR and Pacific Northwest SAR have been involved in the effort.
Pixley said he expected the number of volunteer searchers to double on Wednesday.
"First thing this morning, there were already more than 75 searchers from across the state," he said. "This is in addition to numerous community members who have donated time and resources to the search effort. Words can not express the amount of gratitude from myself or the family of Kenny Landreth. The outpouring of community support as well as support from across the state has been huge."
Pixley also expressed his gratitude to the Warren Community Fellowship Church organizers for allowing the Sheriff's Office to use the church as a command post and staging area for the searchers.
Follow this developing story here online and in the Wednesday print editions of the Chronicle.
