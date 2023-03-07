Several people and one dog have escaped a burning house in Scappoose, one other family pet could not be saved.

Fire Scene

Scappoose Fire at the scene of the blaze.

At 11:08 p.m. March 2, Scappoose Fire was dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 5200 block of 3rd Street. Initial reports stated that people were evacuating, and animals were still trapped in the structure, according to a release from the fire agency.

The first fire engine crew arrived in five minutes from the time of dispatch and reported the fire was moving through the house and burning outside of several windows. The initial report was that 30% of the home was on fire. Smoke was down to within one foot of the floor.

