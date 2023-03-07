Several people and one dog have escaped a burning house in Scappoose, one other family pet could not be saved.
At 11:08 p.m. March 2, Scappoose Fire was dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 5200 block of 3rd Street. Initial reports stated that people were evacuating, and animals were still trapped in the structure, according to a release from the fire agency.
The first fire engine crew arrived in five minutes from the time of dispatch and reported the fire was moving through the house and burning outside of several windows. The initial report was that 30% of the home was on fire. Smoke was down to within one foot of the floor.
There were two occupants and three animals in the structure at the time of the fire. When the fire crews first arrived, the occupants were just leaving. The first dog was located and removed within 10 minutes.
A second dog was located two minutes later. Scappoose Fire medical equipment, Scappoose Police, an Oregon State Police trooper and a good Samaritan assisted with resuscitation efforts on the animals while firefighters were bringing the fire under control.
According to media reports, one dog perished following the fire.
The fire was knocked down quickly by the crews and was under control in 15 minutes.
The fire displaced several people, however, they were assisted by the local American Red Cross.
One person was treated for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire remained under investigation at press time.
The initial response included volunteers and career staff bringing two fire engines, an ambulance, and a chief officer. Columbia River Fire & Rescue, Oregon State Police, Columbia River PUD, Scappoose Police, and Columbia 9-1-1 Communications District assisted.
Scappoose Fire encourages everyone to always have a safety plan.
“Planning and prevention are the keys to preventing fires,” the release states. “Constant vigilance to fire safety makes most fires preventable.”
