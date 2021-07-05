The St. Helens High School (SHHS) Band Program has been selected as the Oregon Schools Activities Association (OSAA) 5A winner of the Les Schwab Tire Centers Team of the Month.
This is the first award for the St. Helens School District and the first time a band program has received the award, according to the OSAA.
Specifically, the SHHS Band Programs Wind Ensemble is being recognized, according to the school band program director Noelle Freshner, who said the 31-member wind ensemble is the top band at SHHS.
“Many people think OSAA is nothing but sports, but OSAA activities like band and choir work just as hard all year round and are just as competitive in the state,” Freshner said. “So it is great to see a band recognized, let alone our band.”
Freshner said the recognition this year is particularly gratifying for her students due to the challenges triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This year these kids pushed through the worst possible situation and came out more successful than I could have possibly imagined,” she said. “They were willing to put in extra time and energy when it would have been easy for them to just give up and wait for things to return to normal. That work paid off and has set us up to be a great band next year.”
Freshner said the experience each student is offered in school band should help them navigate through life.
“Band members get so much out of being in band that is not music-related,” she said. “It teaches them a strong work ethic, dedication, responsibility, reliability, communication, organization and leadership. They experience the payoff of work overtime instead of the jolt of instant gratification. No one sits on the bench in the band. Everyone plays and everyone has an important role.”
Freshner said each band student is needed and matters and can affect the others.
“They develop lifelong friendships and relationships through the shared experiences,” she said.
Freshner said she is proud of each of the band members.
“It was a hard year but I have no regrets about how we navigated it together,” she said.
And for the departing band program seniors, Freshner had this message.
“We are going to miss them and we are so thankful they stuck with us through the end,” she said.
According to Freshner, the returning band students are excited to get back to a normal year of performances and competitions next school year with the added challenge of the high school’s new renovation project.
“The band is in a temporary space until our new room is completed and we will be having all of our usual home concerts, festivals, and even pep band performances off-site this year,” she said. “We are also scheduled to perform in Disneyland over Labor Day weekend.”
About the Les Schwab Tires Center Award
Throughout the school year, September through May, Les Schwab Tires and the OSAA recognizes a varsity team of the month for each of the six classifications. Each winning team is chosen based on performance, dedication in the classroom and service to the community.
The Les Schwab Tires Team of the Month is selected from nominations. Each winner of the Les Schwab Tires Team of the Month award receives a commemorative trophy and $100 will be donated to the team’s program. The winning teams will also be celebrated by the their local Les Schwab Tires store.
