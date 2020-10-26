Highway 30 between Scappoose and St. Helens might look a bit different this week with small rivers of pavement placed in the roadway.
Traffic was slowed and lanes limited last week for road maintenance along the busy route. According to Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) spokesman Lou Torres, the maintenance is a matter of scrambling before winter sets in.
"Right now, with us rapidly moving into rainy season and colder temperatures, our maintenance crews are scrambling to get additional work done before the weather changes," Tors said. "I’ve seen great fall weather last well into November and we are able to get a lot of last minute maintenance work done."
But Torres said that can change quickly.
"Last year we started to get a lot of rain in early September and we pretty much stayed wet," he said. "We actually had some projects carry over to this spring because of the wet fall last year."
In the following conversation, Torres provides specific details about the local project.
The Chronicle: What is this project all about and why is it needed?
This is a crack seal project on U.S. 30 between mileposts 21.5 to 26.5 on an area of roadway that is showing some wear and tear. We are doing what we refer to as “preventative maintenance.”
Lou Torres: Specifically, describe what the crews are doing and how that helps the roadway.
We use both asphalt and concrete, depending which location has asphalt or concrete paving on the road, to seal up the cracks to prevent water from penetrating and then freezing, and thawing, occurring which can break up the road surface much faster.
The Chronicle: Why not just repave the highway?
Torres: We will eventually have to pave the highway. However, crack sealing and chip sealing in some cases can help add many more years of life to the roadway before we have to do a pavement preservation project which is much more expensive
The Chronicle: Is this type of project done statewide and is it a matter of cost-savings?
Torres: This is a common maintenance procedure/activity done on roads throughout the state. As I mentioned earlier, we do it as preventative maintenance and it is much less expensive than having to do a full paving job
The Chronicle: What would be the estimated cost of this local project?
Torres: I don’t have an exact cost because it is part of our overall maintenance budget. This was a situation where we had some extra funds. What typically can happen at the end of our construction season is that we have some funds leftover and we usually like to apply those funds to areas of roadway that need repairs or paving. That was the case here.
