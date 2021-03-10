There are new details concerning the City of St. Helens Independence Day fireworks demonstration.
The fireworks would be held on Sand Island if the city council gives final official approval for the event, according to the city’s communications spokesperson, Crystal King.
In a Feb. 17 city council discussion, St. Helens Mayor Rick Scholl suggested hosting a tailgate party at the city’s waterfront, estimating that 500 cars, each paying a $20 admission fee, could raise enough money for a reasonable firework show.
To cut costs, Scholl suggested the show be held on the city-side of the water instead of on a barge or on Sand Island.
Pandemic impact
King told The Chronicle that the fireworks demonstration would depend on current Oregon Health Authority (OHA) pandemic safety requirements in place at the time of the event.
“The city is planning to do fireworks from Sand Island this year as long as the Oregon Health Authority and state guidelines allow,” King stated.
King sad the city has not yet made an official decision about the suggested tailgating because COVID-19 safety guidelines continue to change. She said the city council will make a final decision about tailgating at a later date once potential guidelines are clearer closer to July 4.
“A contract with the fireworks display company has to be made early in the year, and this is what precipitated the council’s recent discussion regarding planning to host a show this year or not,” King said. “Further event details will be made as it gets closer to July 4. Events like these take several months to plan, and include permitting through state and federal agencies before final event details such as tailgating are made.”
King said the city contracts with Canby-based Western Display Fireworks to conduct the show.
“With hosting the display from Sand Island this year, we anticipate the show costing in the range of $15,000 to $18,000,” King said. “This should allow for a larger display that people can safely enjoy from their vehicles and/or at a distance. The council funds will be used for the display, and the city will seek sponsorships to offset the cost.
According to King, over the last several years, the city council has been searching for a community partner to oversee the Independence Day celebration and fireworks show. She said if any community organization is interested in taking charge of the event, they need to contact city officials at 503-397-6272.
Fireworks history
The Fourth of July fireworks show was postponed last year due to the restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty of timelines. The city council considered moving the display to December during the Christmas Ships event, but did not move forward with that plan.
Last year wasn’t the only year fireworks have been absent from St. Helens during Independence Day celebrations. In 2012, a city fireworks committee was unable to raise the $20,000 needed to host the display— which has typically been funded entirely through donations and sponsorships.
However, fireworks did make a bang in St. Helens later that summer when the Maritime Heritage Festival organizers stepped in to raise $7,500 for a smaller display hosted over a week later, to coincide with the opening of the festival.
The Chronicle will report additional details about the city’s plans for the fireworks demonstration as they become available. Follow developments at thechronicleonline.com and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
