New Details posted at 10:30 a.m. July 30
Following the announcement of the theft of the St. Helens Band Patrons trailer, The Chronicle contacted the group's Lisa Scholl for details.
The Chronicle: Tell us specifically what were the contents inside the trailer?
Lisa Scholl: It included two large Marching Band & Color Guard changing tents, a large food tent, tent sidewalls, tent rain drains, and spare tent pieces; 100 buckets for students to sit on during performance breaks; shelving; three roaster pans, a microwave, and various food service items; and bottle and can drive PVC stands, bags, and supplies.
The Chronicle: What is the monetary value of the contents and the trailer?
Scholl: Approximately $10,000
The Chronicle: What specifically do you need to replace the stolen items?
Scholl: We need the finances to replace the items above, plus increased security to help deter this happening again.
The Chronicle: What has been the impact to the programs and fundraisers caused by the theft of the trailer?
Scholl: Currently, the Band Patrons Chair is building new bottle and can drive PVC stands with materials that have been generously donated by community members. The Chair also picked up new recycle bags in Portland to replace the stolen ones. We will also need to restock disposable gloves and other needed materials for the August 7, 2021 bottle and can drive fundraiser. Thankfully, the other items are not needed immediately. However, they will need to be replaced and prepped to use in time for our first Marching Band & Guard competition in October.
The Chronicle: It sounds like the community is stepping up to help, what is your response to the community response so far?
Scholl: We are extremely grateful for all of their support. They are contacting us with cans and bottles to pick up, PVC pipe to share, donating cash, donating to the GoFundMe account, sharing social media posts, and offering their sympathy. We appreciate them so much. People that don't have much to give are offering what they have.
The Chronicle: Feel free to add any other comments you might have.
Scholl: Our Band Director, the students, their families, and volunteers work very hard to have a great program. The Band Patrons offers fundraising opportunities to help students pay fees that they may not be able to on their own.
Previous Chronicle coverage posted July 29
On July 13, 2021 it was discovered that the St. Helens Band Patrons trailer was stolen from the high school parking lot.
The trailer and its contents are used for the St. Helens Marching Band and Color Guard competitions, according to a spokesperson for the St. Helens Band Patrons. The trailer also included all of the supplies needed to host bottle and can drives, which have been our main source of fundraising since COVID began.
Investigators have received tips but the stolen items have not been recovered.
"When we first posted about the theft on our St. Helens Band Program Facebook page, it was shared 197 times and reached 17,370 people," A St. Helens Band Patrons releases states. "Community members have been very supportive and sympathize with the loss."
The St. Helens Band Patrons have received donations of bottles and cans and PVC pipe to help re-build their sorting stations and to continue vital fundraising in support of the students.
"The (community) support is greatly appreciated," the release states.
Upcoming fundraisers are being established to replace the stolen items including a bottle and can drive and cash donation drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 7, in the St. Helens High School parking lot at 2375 Gable Road in St. Helens.
Those wishing to make a financial donation can do so through the group's GoFundMe account at:
