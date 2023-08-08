Three people have died in a house fire in the 26000 block of NW St. Helens Road in Scappoose, according to Scappoose Fire.
At approximately 3:30 a.m. Aug., 6, Scappoose Fire responded to a residential fire in an unincorporated part of Scappoose.
Cade Greenup is a Division Chief with Scappoose Fire, and was the Incident Commander at the scene of the fire.
“For a residential fire, our initial response, as usual, out of the first main station is an engine and a water tender, and then it follows up as other folks come into the station with more units,” Greenup said. “Obviously, when they got to the scene, they found a very large working fire.”
As firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the residence 75% involved. As the firefighters began the fire attack, they were alerted that victims were still in a back bedroom.
“There was a family that lived in the house, and then the grandparents lived in a trailer that was also on site. They’re the ones that initially called 911,” Greenup said. “I think the grandfather was out trying to gain access to the structure, to try to get the family members out, when the first arriving engine pulled up.”
Unable to enter the structure through normal entry points, firefighters broke a window in the bedroom and removed two people and a pet. While they were able to get two of the victims out of the house, one could not be retrieved from the building.
Life-saving measures for the two victims were attempted by medics from Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) and American Medical Response (AMR) but to no avail.
The family dog and three victims all perished, but the identities of the victims have not been released at this time.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, with investigators paying visits to the site through the early part of the week. Investigators are yet to determine the area of the house where the fire started.
The fire is under investigation by members from the Columbia County Fire Investigation Team, Oregon State Police, and Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office.
Responding agencies included CRFR responded with a Battalion Chief, medic, and engine. Portland Fire & Rescue responded with a Battalion Chief, engine, and water tender. Oregon Department of Forestry responded with a Chief Officer and engine.
AMR, Columbia 911 Communications District (CCOM), Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office aided in the response.
