Update posted at 10 a.m. Feb. 28
There are new details emerging following the head-on crash by an impaired driver into a Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District (SRFPD) Ambulance, Sunday, Feb. 27 on Highway 30.
According to Oregon State Police (OSP), troopers responded to the site and reported a multi-vehicle injury crash blocking all lanes of travel on Highway 30 near milepost 17.
Troopers conducted a crash investigation and found that a black 2020 Honda SUV had been traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes and crashed into the SRFPD ambulance.
The 40-year-old male driver of the Honda was transported to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center for injuries. According to OSP investigators, the driver of the Honda admitted to consuming alcohol prior to driving and consented to a blood draw. The hospital draw showed 0.15% blood alcohol content (BAC).
OSP said the driver was cited for DUII and release in lieu of custody, common when a suspect is in the hospital with injuries.
The two paramedics in the ambulance suffered minor injuries and were taken to Portland area hospitals for treatment, according to a SRFPD release.
The damaged Honda was towed by Grumpy's Towing.
Previous coverage posted Feb. 27
Three people were taken to Portland hospitals after an impaired driver collided with an ambulance head-on, according to the Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District.
First responders rushed to the scene of the cash near Rocky Point Road on Highway 30 at approximately 2:10 Sunday morning,
The three people were transported to hospitals by Scappoose Fire and AMR. The two-person paramedic crew involved in the collision escaped with minor injuries, according to Scappoose Fire.
The ambulance was returning from a previous patient transport to Portland, when it was hit by the impaired driver, according to the Scappoose Fire release.
There were no patients aboard the the ambulance when it was struck.
Highway 30 at the crash site was shut down intermittently for over two hours.
Details of the condition of the third person taken to the hospital or whether the impaired driver faces any criminal charges had not been released by the fire district at the time of the release.
First responders urge drivers when approaching an emergency scene to slow down. Scappoose Fire reports there were several instances of commuters driving way too fast through the emergency scene on Highway 30.
