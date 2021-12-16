Oregon State Police (OSP) report a multiple vehicle traffic crash sent one person to the hospital and shutdown Highway 30 for a time during the Thursday morning commute, Dec. 16.
OSP Troopers responded to the crash at approximately 8:44 a.m. on Highway 30 at milepost 39 near Rainier.
Troopers conducted a crash investigation and found that a white Freightliner semi-truck rear ended a red Ford 350 turning onto Nicolai Cut-off Road. The semi-truck pushed the Ford westbound and then crashed into a white Mazda heading eastbound.
The white Mazda was redirected westbound and came to a rest against the westbound guard rail.
The drivers only sustained minor injuries. The driver of the Ford was transported to the hospital. The condition of that driver was not immediately available.
All three vehicles were towed by Grumpy’s Towing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.