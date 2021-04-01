There are new details following the rescue of a trapped adult female hiker in a remote wooded area of St. Helens.
A Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) crew responded Tuesday afternoon, March 23, to a report of the trapped hiker with possible lower extremity injuries.
CRFR Public Information Officer Jennifer Motherway said the fire agency was notified by the 911 dispatch center of a female hiker injured in the area of Salmonberry Lake.
“We were advised that a white truck was there to guide the crews in to the victim,” Motherway said. “We did not get any information for those occupants of the truck. We were lead in by a few young adults to the victim.”
As the rescue team arrived they located the female approximately half a mile from the trail head on the backside of Salmonberry Lake off Pittsburg Road in St. Helens. Three units and 10 personnel were needed to extricate the victim from the woods.
LifeFlight was initially called but then canceled, as the patient was found with non-life-threatening injuries and chose not to be transported to a hospital, according to CRFR.
Specific details about how the female became trapped in the woods, her name and the identities of the young adults that led the rescue crew to the victim were not released by CRFR.
First responders encourage anyone hiking in the region to know the dangers of the trails and their abilities before venturing into the wilderness.
“We recommend leaving a plan of your days adventure with family or friends with a start time and expected return time,” Motherway said. “We also recommend hiking in pairs or groups should a medical incident occur. Also, carry water, cell phone, flash light, and fire making device.”
