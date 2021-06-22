The suspect in a triple homicide awaits extradition from Wisconsin to Oregon.
Suspect Oen Nicholson is facing 10 charges in Coos County after incidents Friday morning, June 18, in North Bend left three people dead and a fourth in critical condition at the hospital.
Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier said Nicholson is being charged with six counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of assault and two counts of failure to perform duties as a driver resulting in injury. An arrest warrant has been signed with a bond of $7 million.
What happened
Frasier said a 9-1-1 call came in at 9:58 a.m. Friday reporting a hit-and-run incident at the RV park at The Mill Casino. Two callers reported a pickup truck hit a couple walking across the street and fled.
A man, later identified as 74-year-old Anthony Oyster from Florida, died at the scene and his wife, 73-year-old Linda Oyster, was taken by ambulance to Bay Area Hospital. Linda Oyster was transferred to River Bend Hospital in Springfield, where she remains in critical condition as of Sunday.
Three minutes later, a second 9-1-1 call came in from the Herbal Choices Cannabis store in North Bend, located about a mile from the RV park. The caller reported a shooting.
Frasier said 47-year-old Jennifer L. Davidson of Coos Bay died at the scene from gunshot wounds.
“The initial investigation has indicated the person responsible for the hit and run and the Herbal Choices shooting is the same person,” Frasier said Friday morning.
Photos released by police from Herbal Choices show Nicholson leaving his vehicle and walking toward the entrance. He pulls a gun and has it pointed as he approaches the front door.
Police were able to identify the truck linked to both incidents, and using that information determined an RV at The Mill Casino RV park was owned by the same person who owned the truck.
With that information, police entered the RV, where they found a third person, the registered owner of both vehicles, dead. Frasier said he could not say the cause of the death while waiting for the medical examiner’s report, but he said it was clearly “homicidal violence.”
The victim in that killing was identified as 83-year-old Charles Simms Nicholson. Charles Nicholson is the father of Oen Nicholson.
Frasier said after leaving Herbal Choices on Friday morning, the man stopped at Big 5 Sporting Goods at the Pony Village Mall and purchased additional ammunition.
Shortly after the shooting, Frasier asked residents to be on the lookout for a 2019 Dodge 3500 pickup truck. During a press briefing Friday afternoon, Frasier reported the Dodge had been located in Lane County.
“The pickup truck has been located,” Frasier said. “It was located on Highway 126 between Florence and Eugene. It was crashed and set on fire.”
A witness reported seeing a man carrying a handgun get out of the vehicle and flee on foot into the woods. Lane County closed down Highway 126 for about six hours Friday as they conducted a manhunt in the area.
The Wisconsin connection
No sign of Nicholson was found until he turned himself in Sunday morning in Wisconsin. In Springfield, a city in Lane County, a woman was reported missing early Friday afternoon. Identified as Laura Johnson, the woman left her place of employment around 12:30 p.m. and never returned.
Frasier said he could not comment on whether the cases were related Sunday, but on a Facebook post from the Springfield police, a man named Dennis Johnson, who identified himself as Laura’s dad, said Nicholson kidnapped his daughter. Dennis Johnson said Laura was forced to drive 33 hours to Milwaukee but was safe and unharmed.
Frasier said if Nicholson does not fight extradition, he could return in a number of days.
“When he’s going to get back here, we don’t know,” Frasier said.
Frasier said the case also highlighted the team effort often seen in Coos County during major crimes.
“I cannot overemphasize the team effort we had here,” Frasier said. “This case is an example of the interagency cooperation in Coos County.”
Search for information
According to Oregon State Police investigators, Nicholson left the scene of the homicides and traveled northeast to Highway 126, near Noti, in Lane County where the vehicle Nicholson was driving was ditched. It is believed that Nicholson obtained a ride from someone in the Noti area to Springfield where Nicholson allegedly abducted Laura Johnson and fled to Wisconsin.
Investigators are requesting anyone with information about the case, or that might have given Nicholson a ride from Noti to Springfield, to contact the Oregon State Police at 1-800-442-0776 or *OSP and leave information regarding OSP Case #SP21-168713.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.