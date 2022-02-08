On Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 7:10 a.m. crews were dispatched to multiple reports of a travel trailer on fire in the driveway of a residence in the 500 block of South 9th Street in St. Helens.
Upon arrival, first responders found a travel trailer that was fully involved with fire and was impinging upon the structure on the property.
No injuries were reported. The occupants were all able to get out of the home and the travel trailer safely and are now being provided assistance by Red Cross.
Crews remained on scene for two hours mopping up and providing overhaul, and received assistance from Scappoose Fire, St. Helens Police, as well as Columbia River PUD.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to CRFR.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue would like to stress the importance of smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors inside both your home and recreational vehicles. Liquid propane gas detectors are also not only a requirement for all newer RVs, but it should be a requirement for every recreational vehicle that is plumbed for propane, no matter how old the trailer may be.
If your smoke or CO alarm sounds, be sure to get out of your home and stay out, always call 9-1-1 from outside. For more information on home and recreational vehicle fire safety contact Columbia River Fire & Rescue at 503-397-2990.
Previous coverage posted at 7:30 a.m.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue was called to respond to a structure fire on South 9th Street in St. Helens early this morning. As firefighters arrived, they spotted a fire coming from a camper parked in front of the house on the street.
The camper was heavily damaged and the fire spread to the adjacent house. Residents of nearby homes were evacuated. No injuries were reported.
Details about the cause of the fire outbreak and the cost of damages are pending.
