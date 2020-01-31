New Details posted at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 31
Oregon State Police (OSP) have cited a female driver rescued after her car plunged into a creek off Highway 30 early Friday morning.
According to OSP, At 4:47 a.m. a trooper responded to the single vehicle crash on Highway 30 near milepost 22. The vehicle had left the roadway and gone into the Scappoose North Fork Creek.
The vehicle was swept under the bridge by the current and came to rest directly under the bridge.
OSP said the female driver, Kayla Jeanne Leatherman, of St. Helens, exited the vehicle and climbed on top to stay above the water. She yelled for help for approximately two and a half hours before two juveniles heard her calls for help and notified first responders. Scappoose Fire and Columbia Fire & Rescue responded to the scene and used swift water rescuers to get Leatherman off the vehicle and out of the water.
Leatherman stated she was out with friends in Portland and consumed alcoholic beverages during the dinner. In the OSP report, Leatherman stated she dropped off her friend near OHSU around 1:30 a.m. but didn’t remember anything after that. She claimed to have fallen asleep at the wheel.
No signs of impairment were seen during tests at the site of the rescue operation, according to OSP. Leatherman was cited for careless driving.
Previous Chronicle coverage posted at 7:45 a.m. Jan. 31
One person was rescued from a creek after the vehicle they were in plunged into the water off a bridge at Highway 30 near Scappoose.
Rescuers found the person in the middle of the creek and under the bridge.
According to a Facebook post at Scappoose Fire, Scappoose Fire and Columbia River Fire & Rescue first responders used swift water rescuers to get the driver out of the water.
Traffic was slowed for a couple hours Friday morning as rescuers and a tow company worked to remove the vehicle from the creek.
