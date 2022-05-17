The St. Helens High School (SHHS) Band is the OSAA 5A State Champions.
“We finished six points against West Albany, a band that has been dominant in 5A for years,” SHHS Band Director Noelle Freshner said. “This is the ninth State Championship for our Band Program and the first in 20 years! We are overwhelmed with emotion and pride!”
The 32-member SHHS Band performed four pieces Friday, May 13, at the State competition at LaSells Stewart Center on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis.
“We had the best performance of the year and we’re so happy with it and our sightreading as well,” Freshner said.
Getting to State
The students worked hard through everything that the COVID-19 pandemic presented them, according to Freshner.
“We kept going with online band rehearsals, refining and deepening our skills,” she said. “The students developed more independent musicianship skills by practicing more at home than they had ever before. Once we could get back in person we did, with once-a-week in-person evening rehearsals during distance learning. Once we came back in a hybrid model we were then able to put together a great spring set last year and submitted recordings for last year’s Virtual State Festival and had an awesome spring concert.”
Freshner said the SHHS Band was the only 5A band to earn a Superior rating from the State festival last year, “which was so awesome,” she said. “Many schools at that time were not allowed to be back in person and we were doing all of this thanks to administrators that trusted us to be safe!”
The SHHS Band also was selected to play at the Oregon Music Educators State Conference in January.
“That was a huge honor,” Fresnher said. “This performance put the band in front of an audience full of music educators in the state way earlier than we are used to performing. We pushed ourselves with a complicated set and they performed so well!”
Freshner said the momentum helped the band going into the spring competitive festival set, allowing the students to qualify for State early. The band captured third place in the NWOC Conference after their league championship.
“Which is not where we had hoped to finish,” she said. “Since that contest, we targeted every area we still felt was weak and processed all of the feedback from the previous festival judges to try to perform as flawlessly as possible at State. We moved parts around, broke things apart, and doubled other things. Everything we could figure out to do to make the performance better.”
On stage at State
Freshner said as the students took to the stage at State Friday, May 13, they were centered, calm, and confident.
“They left it all out on the stage,” she said. “It was such a great performance! No matter what the placement we would have been so proud of how we played on stage and later in the sightreading room.”
According to Freshner, the SHHS Band faced a number of challenges as they entered the State competition.
“Like any big performance, the hope and goal is that every individual has their own personal best performance and that the group is clicking on all cylinders at the same time, for the whole set,” she said. “We couldn’t let nerves get to us but had to be confident and trust ourselves and each other. 5A has some incredible bands, West Albany in particular! We are honored that the judges felt we were the best band of the day!”
Having the music students reach State competition is an important accomplishment, Freshner told The Chronicle in a published interview May 11.
“It is incredible that we haven’t lost a step,” Freshner said. “All the work that we did over the two years during the COVID pandemic made us in ways strong. We stayed really tenacious and didn’t give up. It is always sweet to go to State, but with a band like this, it is just unbelievable that we are back to where we were.”
More than 2,500 Oregon high school students competed for trophies in five band classifications and string and full orchestra. The competition was conducted Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14.
More recognition
Fresher will lead a mix of the band and ensemble students in a performance at Disneyland during a trip to California May 27-31. The students have been invited to perform as a marching band during the Disneyland Parade.
The trip had been planned for last November but with traveling during the pandemic still questionable, the trip had to be rescheduled for May.
“This is important because the kids need to travel, and they need opportunities to get out and to see the world,” Freshner said. “It also allows us to put our name out on a scale bigger than just in the state. Performing in the Disneyland Parade gives people from all over the world the chance to see us.”
For Freshner, directing the music program is a rewarding experience.
“I get to watch kids make friendships that last a lifetime,” she said. “These are those experiences that do that. School becomes more than just reading, writing and arithmetic. That’s what music is. Opportunities for more depth than just learning. It is about those relationships that you have with each other.”
