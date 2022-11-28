Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Patty Hawkins is the new director of Portland Community College’s (PCC) Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Training Center (OMIC).

Patty Hawkins

The center is located at 34001 NE Wagner Court in Scappoose.

She has more than 22 years of experience at PCC working to help underserved students and communities, according to a release from PCC. For the last 10 years she has served as a faculty department chair in the Adult Education Program and since 2021 has been active as an Educational Advisory Council (EAC) leader and chair of the curriculum committee.

