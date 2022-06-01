The City of St. Helens has hired Suzanne Bishop as the new director for the St. Helens Public Library. Bishop begins her duties June 15.
Bishop brings two decades of library experience and a full career in public service to St. Helens, according to a release from the City of St. Helens.
Bishop's most recent job was as youth services manager in the Alexandria Public Library system in Virginia. She has worked for libraries at Virginia public and private schools and at the Elmer E. Rasmuson Library, University of Alaska Fairbanks. She has a master’s degree in Library and Information Science from Syracuse University.
She also has ties to the Pacific Northwest. She attended Lewis and Clark College in Portland and she said she is very happy to be returning to the area.
“St. Helens Public Library is a vibrant place with staff who are doing innovative programming,” Bishop said. “I come from an urban library system where things like the St. Helens Public Library’s Makerspace and the Library of Things aren’t being done yet. I’m also attracted to St. Helens, which reminds me of Fairbanks, Alaska, where I raised my children and became a librarian. I am also really looking forward to working with the strengths of a smaller library – they can pivot so quickly when they see a need.”
Bishop added that she is passionate about public libraries and considers them the community’s living room.
Bishop said she also has extensive experience fundraising for libraries and other community organizations. During her career, Bishop has developed collaborations between local government and community partners and worked closely with local officials to develop a strategic plan for public schools, according to the release.
Bishop said her first goal in St. Helens is to get to know the community and support the library staff in the great work that they are already doing.
“The solid complement of services and programs, Makerspace, and the Library of Things are a great foundation to build on,” she said.
As she establishes herself professionally in the community, Bishop said you may also find her exploring the recreational opportunities in our region. She is an avid birder and hiker, and her daughter will be attending Oregon State University this fall.
Bishop said her longer-term goal is to ensure the St. Helens Public Library remains relevant to the community.
“Libraries are evolving as our citizens’ ways of engaging with learning and entertainment shift,” Bishop said. “The pandemic taught us that we will best serve the community when we interact with our patrons in many different ways in the library and out in the community.”
Former St. Helens Public Library Director Margaret Jeffries retired in January 2022.
Position Background
The library director performs many functions for the city, serving on various interagency committees in addition to the mayor, city council, city administrator, and staff about library issues, and manages seven employees, according to St. Helens Communications Officer Crystal King.
“The position performs complex supervisory, administrative, and professional work in planning, developing, organizing, scheduling, directing, supervising, and implementing a year-round, citywide library program,” King told The Chronicle in a published interview in November 2021.
The monthly salary for a Library Director offered by the city ranges from $7,494 to $9,176, along with the following benefits:
- Diverse health, vision and dental insurance packages for employee and family with only a 2% out-of-pocket premium
- Fully paid participation in the Oregon Public Employees Retirement System
- 13 paid holidays
- Two to six weeks of paid vacation
- Accrued sick leave (12 days per year)
- Longevity pay: $50-200 per month depending on length of service
- Management leave: 96 hours per fiscal year
- Possible housing incentive
- $50 monthly towards a health club membership
- Life insurance
