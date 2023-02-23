The City of St. Helens has selected Gloria Butsch as the City’s new finance director.

New City Finance Director

Gloria Butsch

She begins work in St. Helens on March 15, 2023.

Butsch joins the City of St. Helens after working at the City of Independence, Oregon for 11 years. During her tenure in Independence, she was involved in the development and financing of their downtown riverfront which housed a former rock pit and concrete plant. She also led the refinancing of debt obligations which saved the city several million dollars in interest costs.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What is your favorite outdoor activity?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.