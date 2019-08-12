Rainier's newest cop will soon complete specialized training and be on the job.
Doug Wheeler took the Oath of Office during a swearing in ceremony at the July 29 Rainier City Council session.
Wheeler, a Rainier-area resident, has served since February of 2009 as a reserve officer with the Rainier Police Department. He was selected to fill the vacancy created when Peter Manning was promoted to sergeant.
Wheeler is currently undergoing field training and will attend the 16-week academy for full-time officers beginning in October.
