Mouhamad Zaher is the new City of St. Helens Public Works Director.
According the City of St. Helens website, Zaher has over 10 years of combined experience from the private and public sectors, has in-depth experience overseeing all phases of multi-million-dollar projects, including infrastructure, commercial facilities, semiconductor, civil and construction engineering, and enterprise technology projects.
Other highlights of his work include public works, project management, site improvements, transit systems, transportation engineering, and tenant improvement projects of both occupied and unoccupied spaces.
Zaher graduated from Portland State University with a B.S. in Civil Engineering and an M.S. in Engineering and Technology Management.
When he is not working, Zaher said he enjoys being outdoors and spending time with his family and the beauty and nature of the Pacific Northwest.
