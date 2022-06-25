The Columbia County Sheriff's Office's (CCSO) newest member is K9 Bravo.
The Chronicle reached out to Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley for details about the agency's newest law enforcement agent.
The Chronicle: Where did this K9 come from and what was the cost to the Sheriff's Office?
Sheriff Brian Pixley: The new K9 came from Adlerhorst Kennels in Southern California. We were able to purchase the K9 using donations from community members and local businesses.
The Chronicle: Tells us a little about K9 Bravo.
Pixley: K9 Bravo is a one-and-a-half-year-old German Shepherd who was born in Romania in December of 2020 and did his police K9 training in the Netherlands. Bravo has his basic training in police apprehension, tracking, and obedience.
The Chronicle: Who is the K9's handler?
Pixley: Bravo's handler is Columbia County Sheriff's Deputy Benjamin Krueger. Deputy Krueger began his law enforcement career in Klamath Falls, Oregon. He was hired as a Police Officer with the Klamath Falls Police Department in 2014 and served on the SWAT team, as a field training officer, as a police reserve coordinator, and as a member of the honor guard. Deputy Krueger was hired as an Enforcement Deputy with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office in July of 2021.
Bravo and handler Benjamin Krueger will be attending six weeks of training and before being certified through the Oregon Police Canine Association. After completion of school, Bravo will be assigned to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office Enforcement Division. Bravo's duties will include suspect apprehension, tracking, article searches, and building searches.
Deputy Krueger said he and Bravo are both very excited to begin their partnership and are honored to be able to service the citizens of Columbia County.
The Chronicle: How many K9's are currently employed by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office?
Pixley: CCSO currently has 2 K9’s, but K9 Lars will soon be retired for medical reasons.
The Chronicle: Why is having a K9 important to law enforcement in Columbia County?
Pixley: K9’s are an important police tool. K9’s assist law enforcement in the apprehension of wanted and dangerous suspects, to clear buildings where it may be too dangerous for law enforcement to enter, and help law enforcement subdue and take into custody violent suspects.
The Chronicle: Feel free to add any other comments you might have.
Pixley: I am so thankful for the way Columbia County has supported the Columbia County Volunteers K9 Program 501c3. Donations from local individuals and businesses were used to bring Bravo to CCSO so we can provide more effective policing to Columbia County.
We are now raising funds for a bullet resistant and stab-proof vest for K9 Bravo. Donations can be dropped off at the Sheriff’s Office, at 901 Port avenue in St. Helens, or made at any InRoads Credit Union location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.