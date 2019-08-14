Youth services provided by the Columbia County Wraparound program will pass into new management next year, agencies announced Monday.
Effective Jan. 1, 2020, Columbia Community Mental Health (CCMH) will assume responsibility for Wraparound. Greater Oregon Behavioral Health, Inc. (GOBHI), which currently manages the program, will collaborate with CCMH to ensure a smooth transition process for participating members.
“It’s heartening to know that Wraparound services will continue to thrive, and that CCMH will have a hands-on role in its future,” said CCMH Executive Director Julia Jackson. “As a long-time partner with GOBHI, it’s a natural fit for CCMH to continue this important work on behalf of youth and families.”
Wraparound is an intensive, team-based planning process that follows a series of steps to help children, young adults, and their families accomplish their shared goals. The voluntary program serves youth who may have complex behavioral health needs.
The change in administration of Wraparound resulted from recent organizational transitions at the Coordinated Care Organization that serves Oregon Health Plan (OHP or Medicaid) members in Columbia, Clatsop and Tillamook counties — Columbia Pacific Coordinated Care Organization (CPCCO).
The program’s transition between GOBHI and CCMH will be a team effort to ensure quality standards are upheld, Kevin Campbell, CEO of GOBHI explained.
“This is a program we implemented that makes a critical difference in families’ lives and offers hope during trying times,” Campbell said.
The change also provides an opportunity to consider improvements to programming and service capacity, Jackson explained. CCMH is engaged in an initiative to improve and expand its host of services. This fall, staff will conduct outreach — to both assist members and gather feedback that will steer planning efforts.
“We’d like to hear from members about how Wraparound has made an impact, as well as areas where we can improve,” Jackson said. “We value the input from participants about the kind of services they would like to see.”
The next several months will be a transition period for CCMH and GOBHI to jointly weigh local feedback and develop plans for Wraparound’s role in the coming years. Campbell said, “At the end of the day, the focus needs to be on how we make a positive difference for kids and families.”
About CCMH
Columbia Community Mental Health, headquartered in St. Helens, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation dedicated to excellence in behavioral healthcare. Since 1975, CCMH has created safe and supportive opportunities for healing and recovery, enhancing the overall quality of life for members of Columbia County. CCMH provides the continuum of care for children, youth and adults in both outpatient, residential, community, and school settings.
About GOBHI
Greater Oregon Behavioral Health, Inc., headquartered in The Dalles, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation that is a National Committee for Quality Assurance accredited Managed Behavioral Healthcare Organization and is charged with administering the behavioral health Medicaid benefit in many rural and frontier counties in Oregon. GOBHI is a co-owner of the Eastern Oregon Coordinated Care Organization.
Contact
For member questions related to Wraparound, call CCMH at 503-438-2201 or email JuliaJ@ccmh1.com
