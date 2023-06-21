Art Business

Inside Spilt Ink Gallery & Gifts.

 Will Lohre / Country Media, Inc.

Whether you are looking for unique decorations for your home or a keepsake for yourself or somebody special, Spilt Ink Gallery & Gifts in downtown St. Helens features a variety of art and gifts, many of which are created locally.

Spilt Ink Gallery & Gifts is located at 289 S 1st St. in the Riverfront District of St. Helens and is owned by local artist Toni Doggett, her partner Tammy Blakely, and Blakely’s mother, Diane. Doggett is originally from England but has been living in St. Helens since 2007.

The gallery largely features Doggett’s work, which was part of the inspiration for opening the business. Growing up, Doggett always had a passion for drawing and art. However, she said that she hadn’t painted for about 30 years before picking it up as a hobby during her free time after taking a job at St. Helens Marina.

Toni Doggett's art on display within the gallery.
The book drop at the St. Helens Library, which was a commissioned work by Toni Doggett.
