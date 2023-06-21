Whether you are looking for unique decorations for your home or a keepsake for yourself or somebody special, Spilt Ink Gallery & Gifts in downtown St. Helens features a variety of art and gifts, many of which are created locally.
Spilt Ink Gallery & Gifts is located at 289 S 1st St. in the Riverfront District of St. Helens and is owned by local artist Toni Doggett, her partner Tammy Blakely, and Blakely’s mother, Diane. Doggett is originally from England but has been living in St. Helens since 2007.
The gallery largely features Doggett’s work, which was part of the inspiration for opening the business. Growing up, Doggett always had a passion for drawing and art. However, she said that she hadn’t painted for about 30 years before picking it up as a hobby during her free time after taking a job at St. Helens Marina.
“I thought I better get a hobby, so I started painting again and just accumulated a lot,” Doggett said. “This spot became available, and with the city growing, being in this location would be ideal, with Halloweentown and everything.”
Finding the location downtown was perfect for the enterprise because it allows for more foot traffic instead of a storefront off the highway, according to Doggett.
Doggett said that the idea for a gallery to show her art came from Tammy and Diane as the driving forces of the project. When asked if it was an idea that had been in the making for a long time, Doggett said that the opportunity came at the right time.
“I think Tammy always had it in the back of her mind that she wanted to do that. And then this opportunity came up, and it just seemed the right time. Because of the location, it was a driving force,” Doggett said.
Finding inspiration
Doggett’s art often portrays animals or scenes of nature in a unique way, often with a humorous twist or subtle message. When asked where she draws her ideas from, she said, “I don’t know.”
“I start a painting, and then it just goes from there, you know what I mean? I try to make them slightly humorous. Things that make people laugh,” Doggett said. Some of them have some sort of political background to it, but I try not to beat someone over the head with it.”
One such painting, “Encroachment,” depicts a fighter jet flying through a forest and bears climbing up a tree to avoid the commotion. The plane is a metaphor for humans’ footprint in the natural world.
“I mean, you’re never going to see a jet in the forest, but you know this is what these poor creatures put up with all the time,” Doggett said. “It’s just the world we’re living in.”
In addition to the paintings that adorn the wall, Spilt Ink Gallery & Gifts also has prints, greeting cards, tote bags, and other items that feature Doggett’s art. She also does commissions, largely of people’s pets, but has also done murals around town.
Doggett has painted the book drops at the St. Helens Library, a mural at Molly’s Market, and the banner of the salmon outside the Olde School. Doggett has also been commissioned to paint a 60-foot mural of the Columbia River near Highway 30.
Tammy Blakely also has art on display in the store and has adapted the classic technique of paper quilling to make 3D art pieces. Paper Quilling is an art form that involves using paper strips and rolling, shaping, and gluing them together to create a larger piece.
Amplifying other artists
In addition to Doggett’s work, Spilt Ink Gallery & Gifts also provides a platform for other artists. They rent wall and table spaces to artists to share their work, and it helps pay their rent.
“There’s a lot of very talented artists in Columbia County and so this is a nice opportunity, and we’ll welcome anyone that wants to come in,” Doggett said.
While they are passionate about supporting local artists, they also want to be sure that all the art in the gallery reflects a similar vibe and “fit emotionally” with the rest of the collection.
While its grand opening took place on June 6, Spilt Ink Gallery & Gifts first secured its lease on March 1 and hosted its soft opening on April 15. According to Diane Blakely, business has been good so far, but are always looking for more folks to find their way through the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.