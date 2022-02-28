New opportunities: Vehicle Wash Program and Community Economic Development Grant

As your People’s Utility District, we take pride in giving back to the people of our community. We offer two programs that put money directly into the hands of local not-for-profit groups.
Vehicle Wash Program
Our Vehicle Wash Program provides a fundraising opportunity for local nonprofit groups. We offer community groups a chance to sign up to wash vehicles. Then, depending on the response we receive, we hold a drawing each month from March through September to select two groups to wash vehicles at the PUD.
Groups typically spend about 2-3 hours washing vehicles. In exchange, they receive $300.
This is a win-win. In addition to keeping our vehicles clean, it gives church groups, youth sports teams, scout organizations, and other groups an opportunity to work together toward a common goal of raising money for their endeavors.
Our first Vehicle Wash of the year is scheduled for March 12, and we’ve already got two groups lined up for it.
If you know of a nonprofit looking for ways to raise money, point them to our website at crpud.net/wash. The washes are scheduled for the second Saturday of every month at 9 a.m.
Community Economic Development Grant
Our Community Economic Development Grant Program is for local not-for-profit entities. We offer grants of up to $5,000 for projects that promote economic development and enhance livability in our community.
We have budgeted enough to fund 10 full grants this year. They will be awarded twice a year, once in March and once in September. The first deadline to apply is February 28. Qualifying applications will go to our Board of Directors at their March meeting for evaluation.
The next deadline will be August 31 for consideration at the September Board meeting.
Grant amounts may not exceed one-half of the total project cost and are capped at $5,000.
We awarded four full grants in 2021. They went to:
• The City of Scappoose for its Centennial Celebration
• The Rainier Historical Museum for constructing infrastructure for a museum in Rainier
• Keep It Local Columbia County to upgrade its website supporting local businesses
• The Port of Columbia County for its efforts to create an inventory of available industrial land in our area
Details about the grant program and application materials can be found on our website at crpud.net/grant.
Michael J. Sykes
General Manager,
Columbia River PUD
