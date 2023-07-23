Two-Stage Technology

The researchers are developing a two-stage, hybrid membrane filtration technology to treat the murky liquid discharge from anaerobic digesters, a type of bioreactor used in water treatment plants and on some larger farms.

 Courtesy from OSU

Researchers in the Oregon State University College of Engineering are developing technology to convert wastewater into a product that would simultaneously irrigate and fertilize crops.

The three-year project led by Xue Jin, assistant professor of environmental engineering, will be supported by $750,000 in funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and will involve partnerships with farmers, wastewater treatment plants and USDA scientists.

“Agricultural activity accounts for 70% of all available freshwater,” Jin said. “Worldwide, demand for food production continues to grow along with the population. As droughts become more frequent and severe, there is a critical need for effective treatment technologies that provide safe reclaimed water for agricultural irrigation.”

