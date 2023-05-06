The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows that 2021 was the third year in a row that suicide deaths among Oregon youths had decreased.

Oregon Suicide Report

Suicide remains the second-leading cause of death among people ages 5 to 24.

This marks a 26% decrease in the number of suicide deaths among youth and young adults 24 and younger, from a peak in 2018, when 129 youth died by suicide. In 2021, 95 Oregon youth died by suicide. Suicide remains the second-leading cause of death among people ages 5 to 24.

