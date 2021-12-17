Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) is sporting two new fire trucks that are designed to add increased efficiency to the fire agency's overall operations.
The Chronicle spoke with CRFR Division Chief of Operations Eric Smythe to find out specific details about the new rigs.
The Chronicle: Specifically, please describe what these two trucks carry, what they offer the community and where they will be stationed and why those station locations?
Eric Smythe: The Rosenbauer/Freighliner Fire Apparatus offer our firefighters access to any location in our District or county regardless of weather or road conditions. The fire engines are 4-wheel drive and have the ability to transverse unmaintained roads, trails, and steep terrain.
These fire engines carry a full complement of fire hose, supply hose, tools, self-contained breathing apparatus, and have the ability to fight fire while driving. This ability to pump (fight fire) and roll (drive) gives our firefighters the ability to attack moving forest fires at a speed faster than we can deploy hose.
CRFR has not purchased new fire engines in 20 years, the last engines we purchased was in 2003 and we still operate and maintain those vehicles in our fleet. One of the new engines will be stationed at our Fairgrounds Station 472, next to the Columbia County Fairgrounds and surrounding areas. The other engine will be stationed at our Rainier Fire Station 476, allowing utilization for the Goble, Fernhill, Rainier, and the east end of the Clatskanie Fire District.
The Chronicle: What was the cost of the two fire trucks and how have they been funded?
Smythe: The purchase cost per apparatus was approximately $463,000. CRFR maintains an apparatus replacement plan that allowed for the purchase of one of the engines with funds from our apparatus capital line-item, the remaining cost was financed over a three-five year period. At the end of the term or sooner the second engine will be paid for out of our general fund account.
We are looking to replace the fire engine at St Helens Station 471 once we complete the payment of the second Rosenbauer fire apparatus. This will ensure our front-line fleet of fire engines will serve the communities for decades to come.
The Chronicle: What other equipment needs are being considered by CRFR and why?
Smythe: CRFR maintains a fleet of seven fire engines, one ladder/squirt aerial apparatus, two heavy brush fire engines, two light brush engines, four water tenders, eight ambulances, one heavy rescue/extrication vehicles, and a host of support vehicles from our eight strategically located fire stations.
We maintain a staff of up to 12 Firefighters and two single role Emergency Medical Services (EMS) only members per shift. Currently, CRFR responds to approximately 7,000 incidents per year and continues to increase. We have approximately 30 volunteers fire and ems personnel to respond and assist our career staff members on a daily basis.
The District has an apparatus replacement plan that monitors and maintains our fleet, we are constantly assessing our community needs and selecting equipment that provide the best service to our citizens.
CRFR maintains our own mechanic shop, with two of the best emergency vehicle technicians in Columbia County. These certified Emergency Vehicle Technician (EVT) trained-mechanics are versed in the latest repair and maintenance systems to keep our vehicles ready to respond at all times.
Our maintenance facility offers support to other fire districts, law enforcement, and city vehicle fleets throughout Columbia County.
We are proud of the men and women that serve our communities, we provide the apparatus necessary to ensure we can get to any location in timely, efficient, and professional manner.
The Chronicle: What would be the next steps in obtain the additional needed equipment?
Smythe: CRFR operates an apparatus committee made up of administrative, career firefighters, and volunteers that reviews, researches, and makes recommendations for future apparatus/equipment needs. Decisions are not made in a vacuum, but through a careful process that identifies the needs of our citizens and District personnel in order to ensure we can respond to all emergencies with the appropriate resources.
CRFR is evaluating and moving forward with replacement of several older non-off road capable ambulances. The goal is to ensure our entire emergency medical fleet is all weather capable. The District is also looking at replacing some of our aging water tender apparatus with newer, all weather/off road capable equipment to meet the needs of not only our District but our mutual aid partners as well.
Ceremony
In a ceremony conducted at the CRFR Fairgrounds Staion at St. Helens and at the Rainier Station in Rainier, crew members pushed the new engines into their station bays.
Smythe said its been a fire department tradition since the 1800s.
"Horse drawn wagon‘s that had fire equipment had to be disconnected from the horses and pushed back into the bays after a response," he said. "The tradition was transferred to gasoline or diesel power equipment to maintain our connection to the past."
