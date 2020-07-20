Plans are being finalized for a new outdoor stage at Columbia View Park, a popular riverfront gathering location in St. Helens.
Wauna Credit Union has dedicated to building the stage at Columbia View Park and most recently has renewed its ongoing support of St. Helens tourism efforts through a citywide sponsorship program.
Officials with the credit union and the city said such support would benefit community tourism events.
“Columbia County is special to us not only because this is where we got our start, but also because of the people and the history,” Wauna Credit Union President and CEO Robert Blumberg said. “Our support of the City of St. Helens is a privilege and we look forward to many years of great partnership.”
Four years ago, Wauna Credit Union entered into an agreement with the City of St. Helens to help fund a new outdoor stage at Columbia View Park to provide a larger venue with better accommodations for concerts and other performances on the St. Helens riverfront.
The new stage was incorporated into the City’s larger Waterfront Redevelopment Project which includes a large stretch of waterfront property that will allow the community greater access to the Columbia River.
City staff is working on developing plans for the stage in order to start construction in 2021. The stage will be dedicated as the Wauna Credit Union Stage in honor of the sponsorship funding.
“You dream of partners like Wauna Credit Union that make a multi-year commitment and continue to do so even in difficult times," St. Helens City Administrator John Walsh said. "It shows an amazing commitment to the community. It’s exciting to see this plan come together to build a renewed sense of community."
According to Walsh, Wauna Credit Union was created by the mill workers that once worked on the waterfront.
"To have their name on the new stage is fitting, Walsh said. "The Wauna Credit Union Stage will be a great reminder of our history and future tied together by name and place.”
In addition to providing funding for a new stage, Wauna Credit Union has also committed to tourism funding as a city-wide event sponsor. Community livability is more important than ever, according to a release from the the City of St. Helens, which also states the city has closely been following state guidelines and COVID-19 developments in order to offer community events close to home in a safe environment.
The release also said that a key component to being able to host events that comply with safety guidelines is to find event sponsors and that sponsors are the core of St. Helens tourism events.
“Sponsors create revenue and local excitement that generates necessary components for festivals,” St. Helens Tourism Director Tina Curry said. “We’ve found that it is solid sponsors like Wauna Credit Union that give us the space to create and use time effectively.”
Wauna Credit Union joins other community sponsors, including the Jane Garcia Team, Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace, and Cascadia Home Loans. Through their support, tourism events make St. Helens a more livable and vibrant community for everyone, according to the city's release.
Additional information about St. Helens Riverfront Development can be found at https://www.sthelensoregon.gov/waterfront.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.