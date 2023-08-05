The St. Helens School District is pleased to announce that Allyson Dubuque will be the new principal at McBride Elementary. She began as principal Aug. 1.
Allyson comes to the district with many years of experience in education. Starting in 1999, Allyson taught some of our youngest learners as a 1st-grade teacher in San Jose, California, before returning to Oregon to be closer to family.
She then continued teaching 4th and 5th graders at Rock Creek Elementary, and it was in these elementary classrooms that her passion for building strong relationships with the community and thoughtful instructional approaches sparked. In 2015, Allyson moved into school administration, where she served as an Assistant Principal in the Beaverton School District, both at Beaverton High School and also at Five Oaks Middle School.
Allyson has served on and led multiple committees centering around strong instructional practices, coordinated elementary and middle-level summer programming, and even volunteered time to support high school swimming as a deck referee.
Outside of school, Allyson is a parent of two amazing teenagers and a beloved dog, the wife of an engineer, and daughter to family members who still reside in Pendleton, Oregon. She loves spending time at the nearest swimming pool, helping her youngest with all things related to horses, running, and being with those she cares about the most.
When asked about her new role in the St. Helens School District, Allyson stated, “I am very excited to get to work at McBride Elementary and join this great community!”
Please join us in congratulating Allyson Dubuque on her new role as the principal at McBride Elementary.
The St. Helens School District is pleased to announce that Cheri Martin will be the new principal at Lewis & Clark Elementary. She began her role August 1.
Cheri comes to the district with over 18 years of experience in education. She began her career teaching 3rd grade in Bakersfield, California, prior to moving back to Oregon to be closer to family and teach at North Bay Elementary in Oregon. Cheri went on to teach in the Beaverton School District as an elementary teacher as well as a Personnel Specialist. In 2015, Cheri moved into school administration, where she served as the Assistant Principal at Sunset High School in Beaverton.
Cheri is an elementary teacher at heart and is passionate about providing opportunities for students and staff to grow and learn.
Outside of school, Cheri and her husband enjoy spending time with their three grown children and extended family creating memories and enjoying all the adventures that life brings.
Every year, Cheri makes the following promise to parents, “Every day, I will treat your child as if they were my own. I will show respect. I will encourage them. I will set high expectations while providing them with the time and resources to help them be successful. I will allow them to take responsibility for their actions. I will never let their mistakes define who they are but rather view those mistakes as opportunities for learning and growth. They will always know where they stand.”
Please join us in congratulating Cheri Martin on her new role as the principal at Lewis & Clark Elementary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.