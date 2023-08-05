The St. Helens School District is pleased to announce that Allyson Dubuque will be the new principal at McBride Elementary. She began as principal Aug. 1.

Allyson comes to the district with many years of experience in education. Starting in 1999, Allyson taught some of our youngest learners as a 1st-grade teacher in San Jose, California, before returning to Oregon to be closer to family.

She then continued teaching 4th and 5th graders at Rock Creek Elementary, and it was in these elementary classrooms that her passion for building strong relationships with the community and thoughtful instructional approaches sparked. In 2015, Allyson moved into school administration, where she served as an Assistant Principal in the Beaverton School District, both at Beaverton High School and also at Five Oaks Middle School.

