The St. Helens High School Boys Basketball Team is midway through the challenging pandemic adjusted and short winter season.
The Chronicle checks in with head coach Jake Ramiskey for his insight into how the team is moving ahead through its challenges.
The Chronicle: What do you see as the overall competitive challenges for your team and how are you helping the students overcome those challenges?
Jake Ramiskey: With the shortened season, the challenges we are facing is learning on the fly. With back to back games and playing three games a week, It leaves us with little practice. For us, being so young and not having a lot of varsity experience, It’s been difficult. But we are not going to hang our heads and feel sorry for ourselves, We’re going to continue to work hard and trust the process.
The Chronicle: What do you see as the strengthens and what do you see as the weaknesses of your team this season?
Ramiskey: We have good pieces on our varsity team. We have some guys who can shoot it well, We are very unselfish and are always looking for the next open guy. Our only weakness is that we are inexperienced. The pace of a varsity game is something many guys are adjusting to, But with that being said, We have had some really great ideas and great things happening on the court.
The Chronicle: What life lessons do you hope the students take away from their experience with the team?
Ramiskey: Some of the life lessons we are trying to instill in our guys are being held accountable for their actions. The hard work it takes to become successful. The understanding that it means more to become a great young man and respecting other people. And how to deal with adversity when it comes our way.
The Chronicle: Feel free to add any other comments you might have.
Ramiskey: I’d like to add that our guys are working extremely hard. The success is coming. It takes a little bit of time and I have zero doubt that we will become successful in the near future with these kids. They are a great group to be around. We appreciate everything they have done and all the work they have put in.
Follow game results at ossa.org.
