Gridiron Action

This is action from a 2022 SHHS football contest.

 Courtesy from SHHS Facebook

The St. Helens High School football team is back and took a tough loss in Head Coach Nic Shular’s first game at the helm of the program.

In a non-league game against La Salle Prep on Sept. 1, the Lions were beaten 20-0 in their first official game of the season. While the non-league games contribute to a team’s overall record, the league portion of the season holds more weight for teams hoping for a shot at the state playoffs.

“There is always excitement surrounding the beginning of something new, Shular said. “We lost our first game on Friday, so now we get to find out our true mentality as a team moving forward for this season.”

