The St. Helens High School football team is back and took a tough loss in Head Coach Nic Shular’s first game at the helm of the program.
In a non-league game against La Salle Prep on Sept. 1, the Lions were beaten 20-0 in their first official game of the season. While the non-league games contribute to a team’s overall record, the league portion of the season holds more weight for teams hoping for a shot at the state playoffs.
“There is always excitement surrounding the beginning of something new, Shular said. “We lost our first game on Friday, so now we get to find out our true mentality as a team moving forward for this season.”
As the season has kicked into gear, Shular’s focus at their practices leading up to the game against La Salle was developing the correct habits and character traits “that are going to drive our process.” They have also been focusing on building team cohesion.
For Shular and the Lions, the non-league games are about finding a team identity, and working through issues as they push into the critical league portion of their schedule.
“Our goal for non-league is to learn who we are going to be as a team this season, to have our character tested, and see how we respond,” Shular said. “And to get more comfortable with new schemes and new style of play before league games start.”
Though the team lost 20-0, Shular was proud of the effort that his team displayed from start to finish. Defensively, Shular felt good about the team’s game but said that there is definitely room to grow offensively.
“Played aggressive on defense and did a good job most of the night on that side of the ball,” Shular said. “[The] offense really struggled as we are still figuring some things out on that side of the ball.”
Going forward, St. Helens will play three more non-league games. St. Helens will play Centennial in its first home game Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. The Lions will then play Parkrose at home Sept. 15, and Gladstone / Riverdale away Sept. 22 to close out their non-league competitions.
“[We are] looking forward to our three remaining non-league games in order to continue to learn and grow before we get to league play,” Shular said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.