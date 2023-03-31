Standing Proud and True

The Scappoose Candle stands approximately 50-feet. It is a cylindrical structure 18-feet in diameter and once was covered with real candle wax.

 Courtesy from Huell Whitehaus

The Scappoose Peace Candle will be burning brightly soon as the project to renovate the local icon nears completion.

A new "Welcome to Scappoose" sign has been added, and the neon flame replica will be installed this week. The completion of site landscaping, final electrical work, and the informational pedestal is slated for later in April, according to Huell Whitehaus, assistant to the Scappoose Public Works Director.

"The Candle has now stood for over 50 years – and is one of – if not the – most recognizable structures along Highway 30 as you enter [ or] leave Columbia County," Whitehaus said.

