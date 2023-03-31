The Scappoose Peace Candle will be burning brightly soon as the project to renovate the local icon nears completion.
A new "Welcome to Scappoose" sign has been added, and the neon flame replica will be installed this week. The completion of site landscaping, final electrical work, and the informational pedestal is slated for later in April, according to Huell Whitehaus, assistant to the Scappoose Public Works Director.
"The Candle has now stood for over 50 years – and is one of – if not the – most recognizable structures along Highway 30 as you enter [ or] leave Columbia County," Whitehaus said.
The candle has received a fresh coat of red paint, a color that was selected following a survey the city published in May of last year, which received over 1,300 responses, according to Huell. The revitalization of the candle has been a Scappoose City Council goal since 2015.
The project would not have been possible without donations from organizations and individuals. Some of the contributors were Mark Madden, WDC Properties, The Grabhorn Family, NessCampbell Crane + Rigging, CHS Painting, and Nunnally Industrial LLC, according to city officials.
First built in 1971, candle creator Darrell Brock and Oregon Governor Tom McCall dedicated the wax-covered silo as the "Peace Candle of the World."
"A crowd estimated at 7,000 attended the dedication ceremony," Whitehaus said. "Originally, the Candle silo was wrapped in wire mesh and coated in candle wax."
In 1997 the candle was renovated, red paint replaced the wax coating of the candle, and a custom neon flame replaced the original gas flame. Another change for the candle over the past half-decade has been the changing of ownership of the property.
"The property, which is home to the candle, was put up for sale almost five years ago," Whitehaus said. "Fortunately, the developer that purchased the property wanted to make sure that the candle could stay and even worked developed their design around the candle, so long as the city would renovate and maintain the candle moving forward."
With new paint, flame, and property ownership committed to keeping the candle standing, the Scappoose landmark has been invested in by the community and city government. Full repairs are slated to be completed in April.
Follow this developing story at the thechronicleonline.com and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
