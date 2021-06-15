Portland Community College’s (PCC) Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Center (OMIC) Training Center in Scappoose is completed, according to developer and design-builder, Mortensen in Oregon.
At 32,245 square feet, the state-of-the-art manufacturing and training facility is the college’s first permanent physical location in Columbia County and the first building at the college’s newly established Columbia County Center.
The PCC OMIC Training Center is part of the larger Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Center (OMIC) initiative, which combines workforce training with applied research and development.
Within the Columbia County Center is PCC’s OMIC Training Center, a hub for advanced manufacturing training including machining, computer numerically controlled (CNC) operation, welding and mechatronics. Programming will be based on an apprenticeship model to provide students with industry-aligned skills in structured on-the-job learning experiences.
The center is located next to the OMIC Research & Development – a collaboration of industry, higher education and government focused on providing applied research and development and workforce training.
PCC’s center is the first capital improvement project in the college’s 60-year history to be built using the design-build approach to construction. PCC managed a single contract with Mortenson, resulting in a single point of contact for the college, according to a release from Mortenson.
“Mortenson is honored to have partnered with Portland Community College to provide tomorrow’s innovators with the first learning environment of its kind in the Pacific Northwest,” Mortenson in Oregon Vice President and General Manager Dan Mehls said. “It is equally humbling to have marked a significant milestone in the college’s approach to capital improvement projects and provide the assurances it needed to embrace the collaborative design-build model of construction.”
As design-builder, Mortenson partnered with Hennebery Eddy Architects and PCC to create what the company describes as an adaptable environment to serve a multitude of needs for PCC well into the future. Large open spaces, wide hallways, transparency in design, and flexible mechanical and electrical equipment connection points are key components integrated into the design.
“We built the OMIC training center with the recognition that education standards and programming will evolve in the decades ahead,” OMIC Director Andrew Lattaner said. “The collaborative design-build approach allowed us to switch gears and refine the design as needed along the way.”
PCC’s Columbia County Center will open in fall of 2021 to offer crucial skills training and connect students to careers in advanced manufacturing. Programming for career-technical education and other courses will be offered as needed by the community.
See more photos and video at https://www.pcc.edu/bond/current-projects/omic/
Read more about the PCC Center in the Chronicle's annual Columbia County Business Guide, to be published later this month.
