St. Helens School District will be welcoming students back into the classroom this week, and The Chronicle had a chance to hear about the developments families should know about going into the new year.
There have been renovations at all the elementary schools, the middle school, and the ongoing construction at St. Helens High School, and Superintendent Scot Stockwell gave insight to what work has been done, and what are developments are to come.
Q&A with Scot Stockwell
The Chronicle: How is the construction at the high school progressing? What have been the major areas of focus during this summer?
Stockwell: The construction project is on track to be completed and ready for students in the fall of 2025. We will begin moving staff and students into the first part of the renovation this spring (2024) and then transition to renovating Building B for final move-in again in the fall of 2025.
The major areas of focus during the summer months are Building C and Building D.
One of the major hurdles we worked on over the summer was regaining access to our gyms. As part of the new construction, electrical, gas, and fire alarm systems are disconnected. Supply chain delays have extended the time it’s taken to get them re-opened, but at this time, the gyms are planned to be opened by the end of September for PE classes and athletic events.
The Chronicle: With the passage of the bond in May, what opportunities did the new funding provide?
Stockwell: School Improvement Projects added back: Updating HVAC throughout rather than just in the newly constructed areas, paving the parking lots, updating CTE programs, covered area outside the commons, updating the auditorium, updating the locker rooms, and completing the second phase of Building B.
Turf baseball and softball fields have been a priority for the district. The passing of the bond allows us to begin construction sooner rather than wait for the entire project to be completed to determine how much additional money we would need to complete them. We attempted to schedule construction this summer after the May election, but turf contractors were not available. Turf field construction is scheduled for next summer.
The big opportunity that the bond passage provided the district was that it secured us an additional $4 million matching grant from the state.
The Chronicle: What other projects have been undertaken around the district during the summer?
Stockwell: All three elementary schools (Columbia City Elementary, Lewis & Clark Elementary, and McBride Elementary) are having their classrooms upgraded. We are installing Flat Panel Displays and Juno voice amplification systems.
Columbia City Elementary is getting air conditioning installed on the classroom wing.
July 18 - July 21, 2023, St. Helens Middle School will get new wainscot in the gyms.
McBride’s HVAC system (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) is getting a new DDC system (direct digital controls) on a section of it. (This isn’t happening till Dec now.)
The Chronicle: What should the people of St. Helens School District know about the exciting work that has been going on?
Stockwell: Supply chain issues and staffing continue to create challenges with our facility improvement projects. As an example, the district intends and has budgeted to improve all three elementary school playground structures and equipment, yet scheduling the work has proven challenging.
The School District’s students and staff are so appreciative of the ongoing support of our community, and we can’t thank them enough.
