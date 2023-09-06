HS construction

The district hopes that the final renovations will be complete for students and staff in the fall of 2025.

 Courtesy photo from Stacey Mendoza

St. Helens School District will be welcoming students back into the classroom this week, and The Chronicle had a chance to hear about the developments families should know about going into the new year.

There have been renovations at all the elementary schools, the middle school, and the ongoing construction at St. Helens High School, and Superintendent Scot Stockwell gave insight to what work has been done, and what are developments are to come.

HS Construction 2

An image of what will soon be the new entrance to St. Helens High School.

Q&A with Scot Stockwell

