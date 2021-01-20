New Details
On Jan.18, Columbia County Sheriff's (CCSO) deputies were dispatched to a welfare check at 34180 Smith Road in rural St. Helens.
According to CCSO, a concerned neighbor called to have the resident checked on after they noticed the front door had been open for several hours.
When deputies arrived on scene, they searched the home and the surrounding property where they located a body that was later identified as the homeowner, Stacey Marie Erpelding.
Deputies immediately called for medics and began rendering aid. When medics arrived, they advised the female was deceased. The Columbia County Major Crimes Team (MCT) was called to investigate.
On Jan. 19, the Oregon State Police Crime Lab responded to assist the MCT with the investigation.
A full investigation is still underway.
Follow this developing story here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
Previous Chronicle coverage posted at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 20
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office has launched a suspicious death investigation following reports of a female body found.
According to Sheriff Brian Pixley, deputies were dispatched to a welfare check Jan. 18 in the 34000 block of Smith Road.
"We located a deceased female on the property," Pixley told The Chronicle. "We are investigating this as a suspicious death."
Additional details of the investigation are pending.
