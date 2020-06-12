New Details posted at 12:30 p.m. June 11
COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 173, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday, June 12.
Oregon Health Authority reported 142 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 5,377.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties:
Clackamas (9), Columbia (3), Deschutes (2), Hood River (3), Jackson (2), Klamath (2), Lincoln (14), Marion (29), Multnomah (36), Polk (9), Umatilla (5), Union (4), Wasco (3), Washington (21).
Oregon’s 172nd COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old man in Washington County, who tested positive on May 10 and died on June 11 in his residence. He did not have underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 173rd COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on June 1 and died on June 10 at Adventist Hospital. He had underlying medical conditions.
More information is available for Oregon’s 164th COVID-19 death. He is a 71-year-old man in Malheur County, who tested positive on June 1 and died on May 31 at the Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. He had underlying medical conditions.
Notes
Two cases previously reported in Jefferson County were determined not to be cases; the county case count has been adjusted to reflect this.
OHA releases updated modeling report
Today, OHA released its updated modeling report, showing the projections for the COVID-19 progression in Oregon. With limited data since reopening, counties being reopened at different times and recent increases in cases, the report provides three different scenarios. In all scenarios, however, recent data and model calibration show transmission has increased since reopening began on May 15.
The most optimistic scenario the model assumes a 10-percentage point increase in transmission after re-opening on May 15. It shows the number of new infections per day would remain relatively stable over the next month.
The less optimistic scenario the model assumes a slightly larger increase in transmission (15 percentage points) after May 15, which fit the recent observed hospitalization and diagnoses trends better. It shows the number of new infections per day will gradually increase over the next month (approximately 170 additional new infections per day).
The most pessimistic scenario the model assumes a 15 percentage point increase in transmission after May 15 plus an additional 10 percentage point increase in transmission after May 25. Under this scenario, the number of new infections per day will increase more dramatically. Compared to the most optimistic scenario, this model projects about 14,000 more cumulative infections, 925 more new infections per day, and 17 more new severe cases per day by July 3.
OHA uses this modeling for data analysis and planning purposes and releases it on a bi-weekly basis.
Previous Chronicle coverage posted at 10:30 a.m. June 12:
Columbia County has recorded its 18th case of the coronavirus, according to the latest details on the county health department's website as of June 11.
Across the state, The Oregon Health Authority reported a one day record high of 178 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. That is the highest one day increase in cases since the pandemic began in March in Oregon and that beats the previous one-day record of 146 cases set June 7.
This follows Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the state's plan to slowly begin reopen the economies and social settings in counties that have qualified under safe health guidelines.
The increase in COVID-19 cases across Oregon has prompted Governor Kate Brown to place a hold on approving more county applications to reopen.
Brown issued the following statement late Thursday about the reopening process in Oregon:
“When we began reopening nearly a month ago, I was clear that COVID-19 case counts would rise. We now see that happening in several parts of the state, both urban areas and rural communities.
“As I have said before, reopening comes with real risk. As we navigate the reopening, we are carefully monitoring the capacity of our public health system to respond to COVID-19 cases without becoming overwhelmed.
“The noticeable increase in COVID-19 infections in Oregon over the past week is cause for concern.
“In order to ensure that the virus is not spreading too quickly, I am putting all county applications for further reopening on hold for seven days. This is essentially a statewide 'yellow light.' It is time to press pause for one week before any further reopening.
“This one week pause will give public health experts time to assess what factors are driving the spread of the virus and determine if we need to adjust our approach to reopening. I will work with doctors and public health experts to determine whether to lift this pause or extend it or make other adjustments.
“I want to remind the public that there are very simple precautions each of us should take to reduce the spread of the disease: Avoid large gatherings. Wear a face covering. Stay six feet apart. Wash your hands, cover your cough and stay home when you are sick.”
The Governor’s Office this week received four county applications for reopening. Multnomah County’s application to enter Phase 1 has been put on hold for one week. Applications from Hood River, Marion, and Polk Counties to enter Phase 2 have been put on hold for one week.
In analyzing COVID-19 case data across the state, public health experts at the Oregon Health Authority highlighted several areas of concern, including increased COVID-19 case numbers in both urban and rural communities.
- Cases of COVID-19 are increasing across Oregon affecting both urban and rural areas. Hospitalizations are also beginning to increase in Oregon.
- Multnomah County has seen an increase in residents admitted to the hospital over the last two weeks. The percent of tests that are positive is going up, in the face of increased testing. Over 40% of the new cases in the last week have not been traced to a source.
- Hood River County has seen an increase in new cases over the last week and is managing several simultaneous workplace outbreaks.
- Marion County has seen an almost 40% increase in cases over the last week and new hospital admissions COVID-19 for county residents has increased over the last two weeks.
- Polk County has seen an increase in cases over the last week and is managing a work site outbreak.
Current status of reopening and all guidelines are available at coronavirus.oregon.gov. Currently there are:
Twenty-nine counties in Phase 2.
Three counties in Phase 1 that have applied for Phase 2 (Hood River, Marion, and Polk); these applications are being put on hold for one week.
Three counties in Phase 1 that have not yet applied for Phase 2 (Clackamas, Lincoln, andWashington)
Multnomah County is in baseline status. County leaders have applied for Phase 1, application is being put on hold
Brown will hold a morning press availability Friday, June 12, to discuss the statewide pause on reopening. She will be joined by representatives from the Oregon Health Authority.
