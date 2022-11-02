There are new developments in the proposal to build a $2 billion renewable fuels facility at Port Westward.
The Beaver Drainage Improvement Company (BDIC)has approved a resolution to immediately withdraw an appeal filed against the Department of State Lands’ Removal/Fill permit issued to NEXT Renewables. The permit was granted by the Oregon Department of State Lands (DSL) in March 2022 and is a key state permit needed to construct and operate a clean fuels facility and wetland restoration project proposed for Port Westward, according to a release from NEXT spokesman Michael Hinrichs.
The resolution was passed during a meeting Oct. 21.
“We are thrilled to learn that the BDIC Board passed a resolution to immediately withdraw their appeal of our DSL Removal Fill permit,” NEXT CEO and chair Chris Efird said. “This is a win for NEXT, and we look forward to maintaining our positive and collaborative relationship with the BDIC board of directors and members.”
Efird said the appeal withdrawal, NEXT has secured its Removal Fill permit permanently and without objection.
This underpins DSL’s definitive conclusion that “the proposed removal-fill activity is consistent with the protection, conservation, and best use of the water resources of this state” (Christopher Castelli, Northern Operations Manager for Aquatic Resource Management at DSL, March 2022) and that the design of the wetland restoration will not adversely impact the local drainage district, according to the release.
Securing the Removal Fill permit without objection also reinforces fundamental environmental considerations currently being reviewed by the Army Corps of Engineers as it develop Environmental Impact Statement,
A key opponent of the proposed NEXT Renewable Fuels facility is the environmental watchdog group, Columbia Riverkeeper, which has been contesting the state and federal permits for the facility.
LUBA decision
Meantime, The Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals (LUBA) has overturned Columbia County’s approval for the Houston-based NEXT Renewables LLC proposed 400-car rail yard for the diesel refinery at Port Westward.
LUBA reversed the county’s decision because the rail yard is not allowed on farm land, according to a release by Columbia Riverkeeper, 1000 Friends of Oregon, and farmers at Port Westward. Local farmers, conservation groups, and neighbors oppose the refinery and rail yard.
“LUBA’s decision exposes a major flaw in NEXT’s proposed refinery—the unmistakable impact of a large rail yard on neighbors and water resources,” Columbia Riverkeeper Conservation Director Dan Serres said. “Without this approval, NEXT cannot build the refinery and rail yard, and major state and federal permits remain undecided as well. This is a major setback for the proposed refinery and rail yard, which pose a major threat to the health of the community and clean water in the Lower Columbia River.”
“The decision is a recognition of the importance of Oregon’s land use laws—to protect our irreplaceable farm lands, especially in the face of a changing climate,” 1000 Friends of Oregon Deputy Director Mary Kyle McCurdy said.
“LUBA got this right. Our farm—which has been here for generations—our business, and our community would be negatively impacted by the rail yard and the refinery,” Port Westward mint farmer Mike Seely said. “NEXT came to town promising the moon, including very little use of rail for training in feedstock, like seed oil, from the middle of the continent. Our community saw right through NEXT’s bait-and-switch—adding a 400-car rail yard to the project. We are glad that LUBA saw through it, too.”
Local farmers, clean water advocates, and uprail communities concerned about long trains bisecting Columbia County cities and towns remain adamant that the Port Westward area is better suited to agriculture, forestry, and fisheries than a major new refinery that would produce diesel from fracked gas and unknown feedstocks, according to the release.
The proposed refinery and rail yard would be located among farms, residences, and close to a Buddhist monastery. State and federal agencies have yet to make final decisions on the project, and the Army Corps of Engineers is expected to release a draft environmental impact statement in early 2023.
