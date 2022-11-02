There are new developments in the proposal to build a $2 billion renewable fuels facility at Port Westward.

The Beaver Drainage Improvement Company (BDIC)has approved a resolution to immediately withdraw an appeal filed against the Department of State Lands’ Removal/Fill permit issued to NEXT Renewables. The permit was granted by the Oregon Department of State Lands (DSL) in March 2022 and is a key state permit needed to construct and operate a clean fuels facility and wetland restoration project proposed for Port Westward, according to a release from NEXT spokesman Michael Hinrichs.

The resolution was passed during a meeting Oct. 21.

Proposed Renewable Fuels Facility

The $2 billion NEXT Renewable Fuels project is proposed for Port Westward.
0
0
0
0
0


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.