The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has approved a required air quality permit for the proposed $2 billion NEXT Renewable Fuels project at Port Westward.
“This permit is being issued in accordance with the provisions of ORS 468A.040 and based on the land use compatibility findings included in the permit record,” according to the DEQ’s issued permit on the state agency’s website.
“The key criteria used to approve a permit is that all state and federal rules that apply to the facility and its emissions generating equipment have been applied and that there are sufficient inspection, reporting, record keeping, and monitoring requirements have been applied to ensure compliance with those requirements,” DEQ Public Affairs Specialist Lauren Wirtis. “The permit for NEXT includes all of the applicable requirements and robust compliance requirements.”
Wirtis said there is an appeal process to the permit approval, which provides 20 days to contest the DEQ’s decision.
“Additionally, anyone may also submit a petition for reconsideration within 60 days per OAR 137-004-0080,” Wirtis said. “DEQ may then determine whether to grant or deny none, part or all of the petition. See this example of DEQ’s decision related a petition for reconsideration from 2020 for Columbia Pacific Bio-Refinery.”
NEXT still has additional permit requirements through the DEQ, according to Wirtis.
“NEXT has applied for a 401 water quality certification,” she said. “DEQ is awaiting additional information from NEXT to inform the certification decision. NEXT will also have to get a stormwater construction (1200-C) permit for managing stormwater during facility construction and an industrial stormwater (1200-Z permit) for ongoing stormwater management.”
The Chief has gathered responses concerning the latest DEQ permit approval from NEXT and from key members of those opposing the proposed project.
NEXT response
Michael Hinrichs
Director of Communications
NEXT Renewable Fuels
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (ODEQ) has approved the air quality permit for NEXT Renewable Fuels’ $2 billion clean fuels project. The approval is a significant milestone and key state permit for developing the renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel facility at Port Westward in Columbia County, Oregon.
The air permit was awarded after ODEQ performed an exhaustive 18-month review. The extended review period included a host of new and novel requirements that NEXT worked to meet and exceed. As such, ODEQ acknowledged that the NEXT facility does not have an appreciable impact on local air resources.
In its approval, agency leadership stated, “NEXT Renewable Fuels Oregon, LLC is not a major source of EPA-listed hazardous air pollutants,” and “DEQ has concluded the potential emissions meet health risk standards for the community and do not require additional controls to be protective of public health.”
The NEXT project is a tangible investment in making Oregon’s climate protection goals a reality, especially because it is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 7 million tons each year. ODEQ has stated that “using renewable diesel can cut lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions up to 85%.” With no need for engine modification, renewable diesel creates an immediate environmental and human health benefit while curbing reliance on fossil fuels.
“It’s imperative that we transition away from fossil fuels towards a cleaner fuels economy as quickly as possible,” emphasized Chris Efird, NEXT CEO and Chairperson. “Our project accelerates green job creation and helps Oregon reach its aggressive decarbonization goals.”
Efird’s comments echo those of ODEQ Director Richard Whitman, who wrote a guest editorial in the Oregonian highlighting how “renewable fuels production and refining are burgeoning industries in Oregon creating hundreds of new, high paying jobs.”
NEXT’s facility is expected to create 3,500 green jobs during construction and 240 long-term green jobs during operation. Forecasts show that the facility will generate more than $45 million in annual tax revenue for the State of Oregon and Columbia County. Tax revenues could be used for public safety, education, infrastructure, libraries, and other public services.
NEXT has already received county land use approvals and an Oregon Department of State Lands Removal Fill permit. The company continues advancing through the National Environmental Protection Act process overseen by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. For more information on the clean fuels project, visit www.nextrenewables.com
Opposition response
Dan Serres
Conservation Director
Columbia Riverkeeper
The overwhelming majority of those who testified at the DEQ hearing from the Port Westward community spoke in opposition to the project. Many argued that DEQ was downplaying the community’s concerns about smog-forming and toxic air pollution from the NEXT refinery, impacts from its 400-foot flare stack, and the project’s significant fracked gas use.
“Our community deserves to be heard, and so far DEQ is ignoring us, dismissing our concerns, and irresponsibly giving priority to the interests of a huge refinery,” said Brandon Schilling, a farmer near the proposed refinery. “DEQ is responsible to protect us, not a Houston-based company with a poor track record. Shouldn’t our perspectives matter, as those who would breathe NEXT’s pollution and live in the shadow of this refinery and its flare stack? Though we are rural, agriculturally-based, and far from DEQ’s headquarters in Portland, we can see NEXT’s overwhelming influence on DEQ’s decision from here.”
“The proposed refinery would pose a major pollution risk for the Port Westward community as well as those downwind and downstream from the refinery and rail yard,” said Dan Serres, Conservation Director for Columbia Riverkeeper. “DEQ should think twice about approving a polluting refinery—with major spill risks and air emissions—in the Columbia River Estuary.”
DEQ acknowledged the refinery would generate over 1 million tons of carbon dioxide pollution each year, consume large amounts of fracked gas, and generate smog-forming pollution. Despite concerns raised by local residents, including a nearby Zen Buddhist Monastery, DEQ considered the project a minor source of emissions.
“DEQ is entrusting our community’s health and safety to a company whose backers left a toxic mess behind at a failed biofuels facility in Odessa, WA,” said Carroll Sweet, a Columbia County resident and member of Envision Columbia County. “DEQ has additional decisions to make, and we urge DEQ to rethink its approach in the future, carefully considering water pollution risks from adding more than 1 million barrels of diesel, jet fuel, and feedstock onto liquefiable soils next to the Lower Columbia River.”
“The refinery’s volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions will contribute to the formation of ground-level ozone (also known as smog) in the area,” said Dr. Theodora Tsongas, member of Oregon Physicians for Social Responsibility. “Ozone is a potent lung irritant and increases the risk of exacerbation of asthma, the most prevalent chronic disease in children in the U.S.”
The future of the project remains uncertain. The Army Corps of Engineers will conduct an EIS that must consider all of the combined impacts of the project, with a draft EIS expected in early 2023. Additionally, project opponents are challenging a Columbia County permit for NEXT’s proposed 400-car rail yard to the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals (LUBA). DEQ cannot legally issue a permit for the project if LUBA remands or reverses the County’s approval of NEXT’s controversial 400-car rail yard on agricultural land.
