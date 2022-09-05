The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has approved a required air quality permit for the proposed $2 billion NEXT Renewable Fuels project at Port Westward.

Proposed Project

The proposed renewable fuels development is planned for Post Westward at Clatskanie.

“This permit is being issued in accordance with the provisions of ORS 468A.040 and based on the land use compatibility findings included in the permit record,” according to the DEQ’s issued permit on the state agency’s website.

“The key criteria used to approve a permit is that all state and federal rules that apply to the facility and its emissions generating equipment have been applied and that there are sufficient inspection, reporting, record keeping, and monitoring requirements have been applied to ensure compliance with those requirements,” DEQ Public Affairs Specialist Lauren Wirtis. “The permit for NEXT includes all of the applicable requirements and robust compliance requirements.”

