The Columbia County Board of Commissioners has yet to announce what next steps may be taken following Circuit Court Judge Ted Grove's dismissal of the the commissioner’s request for review of the Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance.
The ordinance is designed to prohibit law enforcement from enforcing most federal gun control provisions.
Grove ruled that a legal decision was not warranted because the request from the commissioners did not show a justiciable controversy.
Columbia County Public Information Officer Mark Pacheco said Grove’s decision to dismiss the petition for validation was unexpected.
“His ruling did not provide us with a resolution to the question of the legality of the Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance,” Pacheco said. “Without a definitive answer to the question, we expect that the dismissal of the petition will lead to other litigation, resulting in additional expenses for the county.”
The Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance was adopted by the Columbia County Board of Commissioners to implement the intent of the voters following passage of the Second Amendment Preservation Ordinance in 2018 and the Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance in 2020.
Under ORS 33.710, the Columbia County Circuit Court is authorized to conduct an examination of the ordinance and to provide a judgement as to the legality of the authority of a county governing body to enact the Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance, according to a statement from Columbia County.
Columbia County officials filed the petition in late May to clear up what commissioners said were several important legal questions about what firearm regulations can be enforced in Columbia County.
“To be clear, the county is not seeking to invalidate the ordinance, only to get answers to the many legal questions raised by it,” County Counsel Sarah Hanson said when the request was filed with the court. “As an example, Oregon law generally does not permit the county to regulate within the city limits without consent. We have asked the court to inform us whether the cites have consented.
Hanson said this and many other questions arising from the two voter-passed initiatives and the ordinance implementing them put the county and its residents in legal “limbo,” so the commissioners sought clarity through the court process.
Columbia County officials said the statutory process enables the county to receive binding decisions from the court, providing the county sheriff and district attorney with certainty as to what can and cannot be prosecuted and would safeguard the county in the event of lawsuits.
“This proceeding will also inform residents of the county what firearm laws do apply to them so that no one is unwittingly found to violate a federal or state firearm law that they believe doesn’t apply because of the initiative measures,” Hanson said. “We don’t think anyone would want that result.”
Pacheco said the commissioners are currently determining how best to move forward and will provide an update when they have reached a decision.
Follow this developing story here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.