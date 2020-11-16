The Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Wing will conduct routine F-15 Eagle night training missions November 16-19.
“Night flying is particularly important for Oregon because the 142nd Wing provides 24/7/365 top-cover for the entire Pacific Northwest,” Wing Commander David Unruh said. “The night training ensures our pilots maintain the highest level of readiness. Night flying, with its additional challenges, hones the tactical edge to razor sharpness.”
Unruh said the night training allows the citizen-airmen pilots based at the Portland Air National Guard Base to stay current with mandatory Air Force requirements. Night flying is conducted as an essential training requirement for nighttime maneuvers. Training flights will be completed each evening before 10:30 p.m.
About the 142nd Wing
The Portland Air National Guard Base employs approximately 1,400 Airmen who provide an economic impact of nearly $130 million to the region. The 142nd Wing defends our homeland with F-15 Eagle fighter jets, guarding the Pacific Northwest skies from Northern California to the Canadian border, as part of Air Combat Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).
The mission is to provide unequalled, mission-ready units to sustain combat aerospace superiority and peacetime tasking any time, any place in service to our nation, state and community, according to a statement from the Portland Air National Guard Base.
