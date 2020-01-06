The Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Fighter Wing will conduct routine F-15 Eagle night training missions between January 6-11, according a release from the Guard.
Night training allows the citizen-airmen pilots based at the Portland Air National Guard Base to stay current with mandatory Air Force requirements.
Night flying is conducted as an essential training requirement for nighttime maneuvers. Training flights will be completed each evening before 10 p.m.
Specific flight routes have not been released.
The 142nd Fighter Wing
The Portland Air National Guard Base employs around 1,500 Airmen who provide an economic impact of nearly $500 million to the region. The 142nd Fighter Wing defends our homeland with F-15 Eagle fighter jets, guarding the Pacific Northwest skies from northern California to the Canadian border, as part of Air Combat Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).
The mission of the Airmen is to provide unequalled, mission-ready units to sustain combat aerospace superiority and peacetime tasking any time, any place in service to our nation, state and community.
