The night sky will be bright, depending on the weather conditions, Oct. 1 for the next Full Moon.
According to the Old Farmers Almanac, the full Harvest Moon will appear Thursday, October 1. It will be the first of two full Moons in October, the second will fall on Halloween, Saturday, October 31.
On average, October Harvest Moons come at three-year intervals.
Full Moon names date back to Native Americans of North America. Tribes kept track of the seasons by giving distinctive names to each recurring full Moon. Full Moon names were applied to the entire month in which each occurred.
