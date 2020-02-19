According to school officials in the Scappoose School District, school is canceled for tomorrow, Feb. 20 all day for students at Warren Elementary School due to a broken boiler. The boiler is scheduled to be fixed. The school will update parents and students on when the school will re-open as more information becomes available.
No school for Warren Elementary tomorrow
- Christine Menges chronicle2@countrymedia.net
-
- Updated
- 0
Online Poll
Latest Chronicle E-Edition
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending This Week
Articles
- Kenny Lee Landreth
- Robert Dennis Edwards Jr.
- Update / Missing Man: Search in Columbia County
- Fatality: Scappoose house fire
- Anthony “Tony” David Miller
- Schools On Lockout: Incidents at Scappoose, Clatskanie
- Flood Recovery: Local public works crew heads to Umatilla County
- Crash: NW Cornelius Road reopens
- Riverfront Development: City focuses on next steps
- Photos - New Details / High School Lockdown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.