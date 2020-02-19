According to school officials in the Scappoose School District, school is canceled for tomorrow, Feb. 20 all day for students at Warren Elementary School due to a broken boiler.
The boiler is scheduled to be fixed. The school will update parents and students on when the school will re-open as more information becomes available.
