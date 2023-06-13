Scappoose Sports

Scappoose High School Baseball captured the 4 A state title, defeating Pendleton 12-2 on June 3.

 Courtesy photo from Josi Welter

Scappoose High School Baseball has won the 4 A 2023 OSAA/OnPoint Community Credit Union 4A Baseball State Championship, defeating Pendleton 12-2 in dominant fashion.

Scappoose ran through the state bracket, winning confidently at each step, but while the final scores showed wide margins, Head Coach Cameron Webb said that they had to come back to win in three of their four games.

Going into the season, Webb and his program had ideas of what they could accomplish, but for a team that hadn’t won before, Webb felt that getting the team to believe in themselves was one of his priorities.

0
0
0
0
0


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.