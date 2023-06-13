Scappoose High School Baseball has won the 4 A 2023 OSAA/OnPoint Community Credit Union 4A Baseball State Championship, defeating Pendleton 12-2 in dominant fashion.
Scappoose ran through the state bracket, winning confidently at each step, but while the final scores showed wide margins, Head Coach Cameron Webb said that they had to come back to win in three of their four games.
Going into the season, Webb and his program had ideas of what they could accomplish, but for a team that hadn’t won before, Webb felt that getting the team to believe in themselves was one of his priorities.
“We were talking early this season, you know, about that our goal should be a state championship. When a team’s never been there before, you kind of have to paint the picture for them of what that would look like and why that’s possible,” Webb said. “The kids were in on that from the start. They committed to that, and they were a really hard-working group.”
For Webb and his team, one of the mantras for their team was focusing on process over results. The team focused on bringing positive energy and not allowing situations to affect their team’s morale. Whether they were down 2-0 or winning by a bunch, Scappoose strove for consistency.
“Every day, we were bringing a positive attitude. We had a bunch of practices in the pouring rain, in the mud, and we were always running out there like, ‘Perfect weather, great day for baseball,’ and that was contagious for the team,” Webb said. “They bring that genuine positive energy to it, and then they put in enough work where they believe in themselves.”
While the team overall is pretty young, one of the keys to its success was its seniors’ leadership. Wyatt Anicker, Matthew Gross, Trey Fuller, and Chase Olsen each stepped up to the plate this season. Fuller, Olsen, and Anicker are also great players who have captured all-league honors each of the last three seasons.
“I knew it was going to be sad saying goodbye to these seniors. For me as a coach, I’ve been coaching Scappoose for five years, so I have been working with those guys since they were in 8th grade, and I’ve really been able to watch them grow up,” Webb said. “It was pretty nice to be able to say bye to them after a win. Yeah, they’re going out, but they accomplished this pinnacle goal that we’ve been working toward for five years.”
Olson will be moving on to play college baseball at Centralia College, while Fuller and Anicker are still in the recruiting process to try and play at the next level. Gross will go to train to be a helicopter pilot in the army.
While the seniors led the way it was the young members of the team who stepped up in the championship run. Sophomores Joe Fagan, Max Nowlin, and Quinn Olson shone in the finals, especially at the plate. Junior Grayson Grover was named MVP of the final for his contributions on the mound.
“Our star performances were from a lot of younger guys,” Webb said. “A lot of our core group are coming back.”
For next year, Webb has high hopes about what the team can achieve off the back of this year’s success. Having seen what it took to win a championship this year, Webb and his team know what can be achieved. Webb said that it’s time to work harder than ever before and that it’s not the time to get complacent.
In addition to their tremendous team success, Scappoose had several players recognized with individual awards. Fagan was named Player of the Year for the Cowapa League and awarded First Team All-State in 4 A as a sophomore. Fuller was named Second Team All-State as an outfielder. Olson and Anicker were each named to the 4 A Third Team All-State, and Anicker was recognized as Co-Pitcher of the Year for the Cowapa League. Though they got a lot of recognition, Webb feels that the team could have had even more representation.
“We had such a deep team this year, like 1-9, and really 1-13; we had so many capable, accomplished players that really we feel like more of our guys could have received honors,” Webb said. “It’s just another reason why the focus is on winning the state championship. The awards and honors are kind of political, and you never know what you’re going to get. Well, if we go and win the title, no one can debate that.”
Going forward, Scappoose will look to hold itself to the high bar it has set, and its young team promises to give them another chance at a state championship. With a culture of commitment to a team goal, Scappoose has all the tools it needs to try and defend its title.
