The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) announced the recipients of the second round of its $5 million State Preparedness and Incident Response Equipment (SPIRE) Grant.

The SPIRE Grant funds the purchase and distribution of equipment to be used during an emergency to decrease the risk of loss of life and property damage.

The grant's most recent round funded 45 awardees with 64 pieces of equipment.

