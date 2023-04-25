The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) announced the recipients of the second round of its $5 million State Preparedness and Incident Response Equipment (SPIRE) Grant.
The SPIRE Grant funds the purchase and distribution of equipment to be used during an emergency to decrease the risk of loss of life and property damage.
The grant’s most recent round funded 45 awardees with 64 pieces of equipment (a full list of equipment and recipients can be found at the bottom of this release).
“The SPIRE Grant provides practical equipment to help save lives and property during emergencies by allowing for a more efficient response at the local level,” OEM Grants Coordinator Carole Sebens said. “Oregon Department of Emergency Management is prioritizing filling gaps in communities across Oregon to ensure our partners have the equipment they need to respond to emergencies and disasters that may impact their region.”
Applications were open to any organization responsible for or containing expertise in emergency preparedness that is a local government, special government body, or a 501(c)(3) private organization, including federally recognized tribes. A selection committee comprised of volunteers from different emergency management disciplines and geographic areas reviewed the applications using criteria provided by the state. Recipients were selected based on four principles: The demonstrated need, the ability to keep and maintain the equipment, an inventory process and a commitment to partnership-based support.
The first round of the SPIRE Grant took place in 2019 and funded 79 awardees with 81 pieces of equipment, ranging from water purification trailers, mass casualty incident support trailers and high-axle all-terrain vehicles to portable power generators, fuel transportation tankers and mobile water tankers. A third grant round will open later this year.
SPIRE Grant Round Two Equipment and Recipients
- City of Cannon Beach
- City of Dallas Police Department
- City of Gresham
- City of Oakland
- Clatsop County Emergency Management
- Grant County Sheriff's Office
- Southwestern Polk County Rural Fire District
- Tualatin Valley Water District
Communications/Tactical Command Vehicle
- Wasco County Emergency Management
- Linn County Sheriff's Office, Emergency Management
Durable 10+Pax Transport Vehicle
- Clackamas County Fire District No. 1 (2)
Emergency Integrated Lifesaving Lanyard (E.M.I.L.Y)
- City of Grants Pass Fire Rescue
- Douglas County Fire District No. 2
- Central Cascades Fire & EMS
- Columbia County Sheriff's Office
- Lincoln County Sheriff's Office
- Columbia River Fire & Rescue
- Douglas County Sheriff's Office
- Garibaldi Fire Department
- Jackson County Fire District No. 4
- Mobile Command Center (Trailer)
- Baker County Sheriff's Office
- Linn County Sheriff's Office, Emergency Management
- City of Cannon Beach
- Tualatin Valley Water District
- Woodburn Fire District
- Multnomah County Emergency Management
- Clatsop County Emergency Management
- Lane County Public Works (2)
- Multnomah County Emergency Management
- Tillamook County Emergency Management
- City of Detroit
- City of Manzanita
- City of Medford
- City of Talent
- Clatsop County Emergency Management
- Douglas County Fleet Services
- Grant County Sheriff's Office
- Marion County Fire District 1
- Oakland Rural Fire District
- Polk County Public Works
- South Tillamook County Emergency Volunteer Corps
- Tualatin Valley Water District
- South Tillamook County Emergency Volunteer Corps (2)
Response Trailer for Urban Search and Rescue (USAR)
- Clackamas Fire District No. 1
- Eugene Springfield Fir
- City of Halfway
- Polk County Emergency Management
- Washington County Consolidated Communications Agency
- City of Lake Oswego
- Lane County Public Works
Unmanned Search and Rescue Imaging Vehicles
- City of Grants Pass Police Department
- Columbia County Sheriff's Office
- Eugene Police Department
- Jackson County Sheriff Search and Rescue
- Scappoose Rural Fire District
Urban Search and Rescue Side by Side w/Trailer
- Clackamas Fire District No. 1
- Eugene Springfield Fire
- Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue
Vehicle Barrier System w/Trailer
- Ashland Police Department
- City of Grants Pass Police Department
- City of Medford
