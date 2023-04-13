St. Helens High School (SHHS) Wind Ensemble Band and Chor Leonis Choir are back in the city after taking first place this week in the COWAPA League Championships.

From a Distance

The SHHS Wind Ensemble performing.
SHHS Chor Leonis Choir

The SHHS Chor Leonis Choir preparing to perform.
The SHHS Trophies

The SHHS COWAPA League Championship trophies.

The SHHS Wind Ensemble and Chor Leonis will both compete at the State Championships later this spring.

Background

