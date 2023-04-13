St. Helens High School (SHHS) Wind Ensemble Band and Chor Leonis Choir are back in the city after taking first place this week in the COWAPA League Championships.
The SHHS Wind Ensemble and Chor Leonis will both compete at the State Championships later this spring.
Background
The SHHS Wind Ensemble is an auditioned/director recommended ensemble.
The class objective is to learn and perform music of the highest level and quality possible at venues across the State. Students work to develop tone, technique, musicality, and an understanding and appreciation of music through various exercises, drills, and musical selections.
The goal for all students is to leave the program with the skills needed to enter a college ensemble or play on their own after high school.
The SHHS Chor Leonis is the high school's premiere festival chorus.
An auditioned ensemble, each member of this choir commits to a rigorous rehearsal schedule, along with weekly sectionals and personal practice time.
The ensemble tours around the Northwest, representing the school at music festivals, competitions, and through informed performances for the public. Members are required to perform at multiple concerts each year, at the high school, in our local community, and all over the northwest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.